Next-gen GST to simplify compliance, speed up refunds: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday emphasised that the next phase of GST reforms will simplify compliance and enhance the refund procedure, providing businesses with more confidence to invest and expand.

Modi stated that this will fortify the groundwork for a Viksit Bharat.

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The PM cited Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s article stating that the next-Gen GST is streamlining taxation and enhancing predictability while benefiting businesses and households.

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The reform is helping in the growth of economic activity, bolstering revenues, and generating additional opportunities for businesses throughout India.

Sitharaman stated in a post on X that the next-gen GST is achieving the dual goals of providing relief to taxpayers while boosting our economy’s momentum. The next phase will concentrate on simplifying compliance in areas such as registration, returns, refunds, disputes, and input tax credit.

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The Finance Minister has presented the government’s argument for the next phase of Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, prior to the GST Council meeting on October 7.

In the article, FM Sitharaman mentioned that the suggested process reforms would emphasize aspects such as registration, returns, refunds, dispute resolution, and input tax credit flow, aiming to decrease the time and cost of compliance for taxpayers.

The FM emphasised the performance of GST collections and noted taxable supplies since the rate adjustment that began on September 22, 2025.

The next phase of GST Council meeting is expected to address whether the individual clause in the goods and services tax framework allowing tax officials to apprehend taxpayers under investigation can be removed, as cases of its misuse have emerged, a senior official has verified.

This proposal is part of the wider recommendations from the GST Council’s Law Committee regarding the decriminalisation of GST laws, as there have been numerous instances where the inability to pay taxes was not intentional. This would mean that tax authorities would lose the authority under Section 69 to detain a taxpayer during a GST inquiry.

The existing GST structure empowers the Commissioner under Section 69 of the CGST Act to approve an arrest when there is reason to suspect that an individual has perpetrated certain major offenses outlined in Section 132.

The prevailing view is that in severe instances of counterfeit invoicing, fraudulent input tax credit, and claiming false refunds, criminal prosecution can be pursued under the general criminal law provisions outlined in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The Law Committee of the Council includes representatives from both the Centre and the States. It explores legal clauses within the GST regulations and suggests legal modifications and explanations to the GST Council.