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Home / Business / Next-generation of Ambanis highlight Jio’s digital impact at historic IPO listing ceremony

Next-generation of Ambanis highlight Jio’s digital impact at historic IPO listing ceremony

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ANI
Updated At : 11:22 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI): The next-generation leadership of Reliance highlighted Jio Platforms' transformative digital role across the nation as the company made its stock market debut on Wednesday. Speaking at the listing ceremony of the Jio Platforms Limited (JPL) initial public offering (IPO), Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anant Ambani traced the company's trajectory from an ambitious telecommunications venture to a digital ecosystem.

Jio Platforms listed at Rs 1,358 per share on the market, marking a premium of 21.35 per cent over its issue price of Rs 1,119. The stock touched an early high of Rs 1,374 and traded at Rs 1,357.55 at the time of reporting.

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Akash Ambani, Managing Director of Jio Platforms Limited, detailed the milestone response to the public issue during his address at the ceremony.

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"We were fully subscribed for India’s largest IPO within 95 minutes, the fastest ever. Over 7.5 lac crore of demand – highest ever. Over 1.3 crore Indians – highest ever trusted us with their wealth," Akash Ambani said.

He pointed out that the company’s homegrown platforms now serve more than 540 million customers across the country.

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"In our first ten years, we democratised data, bringing hundreds of millions into digital life. In our next ten, we want to democratise every technology that can transform Indian lives: AI, Cloud, Connected devices, Connectivity even from space, and Digital services not yet imagined," he added.

Isha Ambani, Director at Jio Platforms, placed the listing in historical perspective by recalling Reliance’s first public offering in 1977 under founder Dhirubhai Ambani, which raised Rs 2.82 crore at a valuation of Rs 10 crore. She noted that ordinary families placed their savings and dreams in the company nearly five decades ago.

"This year, Jio earned about USD 15.5 billion in revenue, and about USD 8 billion in real earnings. Very few companies anywhere in the world have done this, that too at only 10 years old," Isha Ambani said.

She stressed that financial outcomes originate from consumer focus, stating that the fundamental principle remains creating real value for customers so that strong earnings follow.

Anant Ambani, Director at Jio Platforms, reflected on how digital access fundamentally altered everyday life across rural and urban landscapes, from classrooms and healthcare consultations to military personnel communicating with families.

"Jio dikhta nahin. Par Bharat ke har digital sapne mein dhadakta hai," Anant Ambani said.

"Today, Isha Didi, Akash Bhai, and I stand before you as three bodies, but one soul, with one commitment: to honour these dreams," he added, reiterating the next generation's resolve to continue building digital capabilities for the nation. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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