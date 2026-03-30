Nexteer Celebrates Grand Opening of Thailand Manufacturing Facility & Continued APAC Growth Momentum

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. and RAYONG, Thailand, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexteer Automotive celebrated today the grand opening of its new manufacturing facility in Rayong, Thailand. This strategic expansion marks Nexteer's first manufacturing site in Thailand and represents the latest step in the company's ongoing strategy to optimize its global manufacturing footprint.

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The new plant strengthens Nexteer's ability to meet growing demand for advanced motion control technologies in Southeast Asia while enhancing the company's local responsiveness and support for OEM customers. It also reinforces Nexteer's position as a preferred supplier to leading Chinese OEMs that are rapidly expanding their presence in the region.

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The 5,000-square-meter facility has officially commenced production following a successful launch phase, initially focusing on Column-Assist Electric Power Steering (CEPS) systems. CEPS systems integrate the motor, controller and sensors within the steering column to deliver precise and efficient steering performance.

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"Nexteer is committed to delivering exceptional value and responsiveness to our OEM customers, and our new Thailand facility represents a strategic investment to expand our capabilities in Southeast Asia," said Jun Li, Nexteer's Sr. Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer & APAC Division President. "With this grand opening, Nexteer is now even better positioned to serve our customers' growing needs. As we ramp up production, we will continue evaluating growth opportunities to expand our capabilities and further capitalize on the strong growth momentum in APAC, particularly in Southeast Asia."

Nexteer's Thailand facility joins the company's global network of 27 manufacturing plants, five technical centers and 13 customer service centers across major automotive markets worldwide.

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"Nexteer's grand opening in Thailand reflects Nexteer's commitment to growth, innovation and progress," said Robin Milavec, President, Chief Technology Officer, Interim Global Chief Operating Officer and Executive Board Director of Nexteer Automotive. "By expanding our presence in Southeast Asia, we are advancing mobility that is safe, green and exciting while delivering technologies that create meaningful value for customers and communities worldwide."

ABOUT NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE

Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316) is a global leading motion control technology company accelerating mobility to be safe, green and exciting. Our innovative portfolio supports by-wire chassis control, including electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steer-by-wire and rear-wheel steering systems, steering columns and intermediate shafts, driveline systems, software solutions and brake-by-wire. Celebrating 120 years of automotive innovation in 2026, Nexteer builds on a strong legacy of engineering excellence while continuing to shape the future of mobility. The company solves motion control challenges across all megatrends – including electrification, software/connectivity, ADAS/automated driving and shared mobility – for global and domestic OEMs around the world including BMW, Ford, GM, RNM, Stellantis, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China including BYD, Xiaomi, ChangAn, Li Auto, Chery, Great Wall, Geely, Xpeng and others. www.nexteer.com

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