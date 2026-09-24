Nexteer Opens New Liuzhou Plant, Advancing Smart Manufacturing and Supply Chain Collaboration

LIUZHOU, China, Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexteer Automotive (Liuzhou) Co., Ltd. officially opened its new plant today. Since establishing operations in Liuzhou in 2015, Nexteer has continued to strengthen its local presence, producing more than 12 million steering system units at its Liuzhou operations. To further meet growing demand from domestic and global customers and support continued expansion into overseas markets such as Southeast Asia, the opening of the new plant represents a comprehensive upgrade of Nexteer's smart manufacturing and supply chain collaboration capabilities, bringing new momentum into the high-quality development of the regional automotive industry.

Covering an area of more than 40,000 square meters, the new plant is equipped with modern production facilities, R&D and laboratory areas, a test track, an employee center and other supporting facilities. The plant will focus on key products such as Column-Assist Electric Power Steering systems, Manual Steering Gears, motor controller modules, controllers, motors and related components. As related production and operations gradually transition to the new plant, its digital, automated and lean operating models will significantly improve production efficiency, product quality and customer responsiveness, providing strong support for the continued innovation and scaled manufacturing of Nexteer's advanced steering systems and motion control products.

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As an important part of Nexteer's smart manufacturing strategy, the launch of the new plant represents not only a step forward in manufacturing capacity, but also a deeper implementation of Nexteer's industrial collaboration strategy. The supplier collaboration industrial park planned around the new plant will promote closer cooperation across the value chain, continuously enhancing supply chain resilience, localized support capabilities and overall operational efficiency, while jointly building a more efficient and competitive automotive components ecosystem.

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While strengthening its manufacturing and supply chain foundation, Nexteer is also responding to the automotive industry's accelerated shift toward electrification, intelligent mobility and software-defined vehicles. With the new plant's high-standard manufacturing platform and flexible production capabilities, Nexteer will not only further expand scaled delivery of its existing core products but also create flexibility for the future deployment of advanced technologies such as Motion-by-Wire™. With continuously upgraded manufacturing and delivery capabilities, the new Liuzhou plant will be better positioned to support customers' innovation needs and help advance the future of mobility.

"Liuzhou is one of Nexteer's important strategic locations in China. Over the past decade and more, we have grown alongside our customers and worked hand in hand with our employees and have experienced firsthand the vitality and resilience of Liuzhou's automotive industry," said Jun Li, Senior Vice President, CSO, CTO & Asia Pacific Divisional President, Nexteer Automotive. "The official opening of the new plant today is not only an important milestone in Nexteer's development in Liuzhou, but also a strong commitment to our continued investment in China and to serving local customers. Going forward, we will leverage more advanced manufacturing capabilities and industrial collaboration advantages to continue creating value for customers and supporting the high-quality development of the regional automotive industry."

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"The automotive industry's transition toward electrification, intelligent mobility and software-defined vehicles is creating new expectations for speed, flexibility and execution," said Robin Milavec, President, Global COO & Executive Board Director, Nexteer Automotive. "Our new Liuzhou plant strengthens Nexteer's global manufacturing network with advanced, flexible capabilities that will help us respond more quickly and reliably to evolving customer needs. It also positions us to support the continued development and industrialization of our Motion-by-Wire™ portfolio across steering, braking and software."

Looking ahead, the new Liuzhou plant will closely collaborate with Nexteer's Asia Pacific Technical Center in Suzhou and its global manufacturing network, fully leveraging the advantages of local manufacturing and global innovation to continue providing customers with high-quality products and innovative solutions, while contributing to a future of safe, green and exciting mobility.

About Nexteer Automotive

Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316) is a global leading motion control technology company accelerating mobility to be safe, green and exciting. Our innovative portfolio supports by-wire chassis control, including electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steer-by-wire and rear-wheel steering systems, steering columns and intermediate shafts, driveline systems, software solutions and brake-by-wire. Celebrating 120 years of automotive innovation in 2026, Nexteer builds on a strong legacy of engineering excellence while continuing to shape the future of mobility. The company solves motion control challenges across key industry shifts – including electrification, software/connectivity, ADAS/automated driving and shared mobility – for global and domestic OEMs around the world including BMW, Ford, GM, RNM, Stellantis, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China including BYD, Xiaomi, ChangAn, Li Auto, Chery, Great Wall, Geely, Xpeng and others. www.nexteer.com

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