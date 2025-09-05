Nexteer Signs Agreement for New Smart Manufacturing Project in Suzhou, China

Advances M anufacturing E xcellence, E xpands Capacity & Optimizes Footprint

SUZHOU, China, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexteer Automotive and the Administrative Committee of Suzhou Industrial Park have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish Nexteer's Suzhou Smart Manufacturing Project.

Under the MoU, Nexteer will acquire land in Suzhou to build a new, state-of-the-art smart manufacturing base. The planned land area for this project is 10 hectares, and the building area is approximately 70,000 square meters. Upon completion, the company will relocate operations from its current leased facility in Suzhou to the newly company-owned site. Today's MoU milestone underscores Nexteer's commitment to advancing smart and sustainable manufacturing while accelerating production capacity, customer responsiveness, innovation and value.

FUTURE-PROOFING SMART, GREEN MANUFACTURING, ENABLING MOBILITY MEGATRENDS

The new plant will be designed and constructed using principles of "intelligence + green" combining high-standard facilities with intelligent production lines. It will accelerate the digitalization and sustainability of Nexteer's manufacturing processes while significantly expanding capacity for advanced motion control solutions, including Electric Power Steering, Steer-by-Wire and other technologies that enable mobility megatrends.

STRENGTHENING REGIONAL GROWTH & GLOBAL COMPETITIVENESS

Since establishing operations in Suzhou in 2007, Nexteer has steadily increased its investments in the local area - from manufacturing plants and its APAC Technical Center to its APAC Headquarters. This new smart manufacturing project builds on this strong foundation and represents another step in Nexteer's regional optimization strategy.

Through continuous technological research and development, smart manufacturing practices and industrial talent cultivation, the company has deeply participated in and effectively promoted upgrading and development of the automotive industry chain in Suzhou.

"Signing this MoU today for Nexteer's Suzhou Smart Manufacturing Project is a key milestone in our China and broader APAC growth strategy," said Li Jun, Global Vice President and APAC Division President, Nexteer Automotive. "Suzhou and the Yangtze River Delta region offer abundant resources, outstanding talent and a mature supply chain – a strong foundation for Nexteer's future. We will also continue to leverage local innovation with global collaboration across Nexteer to deliver advanced steering and motion control solutions at 'China speed' for our global and domestic customers."

STRONG TRACK RECORD OF STRATEGIC FOOTPRINT OPTIMIZATION

This MoU signing in Suzhou follows several recent footprint initiatives that strengthen Nexteer's global and local customer support and operational excellence:

• Opening a new smart manufacturing and testing facility in Changshu, China in January 2025

• Supports Nexteer's market leadership in China, aligns with China's New Quality Productive Forces initiative

• Breaking ground in July 2025 on a new smart manufacturing facility in Liuzhou, China to expand domestic and global OEM support; expected to be fully operational in 2026

• Breaking ground on an expansion of the existing Mexico Technical Center in Querétaro; expected to be fully operational by Q4 2025

• Continuing transformation of Saginaw, Michigan, US site via plant consolidation, real estate optimization and modernization of operations

ABOUT NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE

Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316) is a global leading motion control technology company accelerating mobility to be safe, green and exciting. Our innovative portfolio supports by-wire chassis control, including electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steer-by-wire and rear-wheel steering systems, steering columns and intermediate shafts, driveline systems, software solutions and brake-by-wire. The company solves motion control challenges across all megatrends – including electrification, software/connectivity, ADAS/automated driving and shared mobility – for global and domestic OEMs around the world including BMW, Ford, GM, RNM, Stellantis, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China including BYD, Xiaomi, ChangAn, Li Auto, Chery, Great Wall, Geely, Xpeng and others. www.nexteer.com

