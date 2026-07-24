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Home / Business / NextGen Nexus 2026 Ignites Aspirations at CGC University, Mohali

NextGen Nexus 2026 Ignites Aspirations at CGC University, Mohali

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ANI
Updated At : 05:13 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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VMPL

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Mohali [India], July 24: CGC University, Mohali, ushered in a new academic year with unparalleled enthusiasm through NextGen Nexus 2026, its flagship orientation program designed to welcome the newest cohort of students into an ecosystem of innovation, excellence, and limitless opportunities. Bringing together globally acclaimed thought leaders, corporate pioneers, diplomats, spiritual mentors, celebrated artists, and entertainment icons, the multi-day orientation reflected the University's commitment to preparing students for success in an increasingly interconnected and technology-driven world.

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The flagship orientation program featured an extraordinary line-up of globally acclaimed personalities from the fields of spirituality, diplomacy, entrepreneurship, technology, consulting, entertainment, and corporate leadership. Renowned spiritual speaker and motivational orator Jaya Kishori inspired students with her profound thoughts on purpose-driven living, resilience, and self-belief, while celebrated entrepreneur, bestselling author, and content creator Ankur Warikoo encouraged them to embrace challenges, think independently, and build meaningful careers through continuous learning.

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Strengthening the University's global outlook, Ms. Alba Smeriglio, British Deputy High Commissioner, British Deputy High Commission, Chandigarh, and Ms. Madhu Mishra, Senior Adviser - Economics, Climate & Development, British High Commission in India, British Deputy High Commission, Chandigarh, interacted with students and shared valuable insights on international education, sustainability, global collaboration, and emerging opportunities for young professionals.

Bridging academia with industry, the orientation welcomed distinguished corporate leaders including Mr. Arvind Pal Singh, Corporate Vice President - BFS, WNS, Mr. Samrat Banerjee, General Manager - Training, BFS, WNS, Mr. Rohan Kumar Sudan, India Campus Leader, WNS, Mr. Prasath Panneerselvam, Head - Campus Relations, HCLTech, Mr. Hardeep Singh Bamrah, General Manager - Campus Relations, HCLTech, Mr. Anand Akhouri, Director, EY India, Mr. Vishal Srivastava, Global Strategy & Consulting Leader, EY India, Mr. Padam Jeet Singh, Senior Director - Engineering, GoDaddy, and Mr. Lovin Sharma, University Recruiter - Emerging Talents, GoDaddy. Through engaging sessions, they offered students invaluable perspectives on emerging technologies, leadership, innovation, digital transformation, workplace excellence, and the evolving demands of the global employment landscape.

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The programme also featured an enthralling performance by internationally acclaimed illusionist and mentalist Mr. Sahil Shaikh, who captivated the audience with a spectacular blend of psychology, illusion, and audience interaction.

The festivities were further enriched by exclusive promotional events for upcoming Punjabi films, including Ishqnama, Dastaar, Yaar Jigri Kasooti Degree, Kankaan De Ohle, and Azad Singh, providing students with a unique opportunity to interact with artists from the Punjabi film industry and celebrate the region's vibrant cinematic culture.

Addressing the gathering, S. Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal, Father of Education, Hon'ble Founder & Chancellor, CGC University Mohali, said, "At CGC University Mohali, education extends far beyond classrooms. Through initiatives like NextGen Nexus, we strive to nurture confident leaders, ethical professionals, innovators, and responsible citizens who possess the knowledge, skills, and character to make a meaningful impact on society. Every student who enters our campus becomes a part of a transformative journey that prepares them not just for careers, but for life."

Mr. Arsh Dhaliwal, Worthy Managing Director, CGC University Mohali, remarked, "NextGen Nexus reflects our vision of introducing students to the future from the very first day of their academic journey. By connecting them with global leaders, industry experts, entrepreneurs, diplomats, and inspiring personalities, we create an environment that encourages curiosity, innovation, confidence, and ambition. Our commitment is to provide every learner with world-class opportunities that shape successful global careers."

NextGen Nexus 2026 also introduced students to the University's vibrant academic ecosystem, cutting-edge laboratories, innovation centres, international collaborations, research opportunities, entrepreneurship ecosystem, student clubs, sports facilities, and holistic development initiatives. Interactive sessions with faculty members, academic mentors, and student leaders familiarised newcomers with the University's learner-centric approach and industry-integrated curriculum.

With an inspiring blend of knowledge, motivation, global perspectives, entertainment, and cultural celebration, NextGen Nexus 2026 once again reaffirmed CGC University Mohali's commitment to creating transformative learning experiences and empowering students to become the innovators, leaders, and changemakers of tomorrow.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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