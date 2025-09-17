Nextgen Semiconductor plans to raise up to Rs 1,500 cr in 12 months

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 17: Nextgen Semiconductors, which has announced to set up a chip facility in Gujarat, on Friday said it plans to raise around Rs 1,000-1,500 crore through equity and other instruments in the next 12 months. Nextgen has announced to invest more than Rs 8,800 crore in phases to build India’s fully integrated Silicon (Si) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) power semiconductor platform in Dholera, Gujarat.

Advertisement

The above reports published on 12 September 2025 referred to a “definitive agreement” between Nextgen Hitech Semiconductor Pvt. Ltd. and Hitachi Energy. This was an incorrect statement.

The correct position is that an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) has been signed between Hitachi India Pvt. Ltd., Gujarat State Electronics Mission (GSEM), and Nextgen Hitech Semiconductor Pvt. Ltd. Hitachi Energy is not a party to this MoU.

Advertisement

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)