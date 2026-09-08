Neyaz Khalid Noor Honoured at Times Realty & Infrastructure Conclave 2026

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 8: Neyaz Khalid Noor of Luhaif Developers was honoured with the “Excellence in Strategic Business Leadership” award at the Times Realty & Infrastructure Conclave 2026, held at the Grand Hyatt in Gurugram on August 30.

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Actor Kiara Advani, who attended the conclave as the Guest of Honour, presented the recognition during the awards ceremony.

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The award acknowledged Noor’s business leadership and Luhaif Developers’ work in the specialised petroleum infrastructure sector. The company undertakes infrastructure development and construction projects associated with major public-sector oil marketing companies, including Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).

Projects in the petroleum sector require strict adherence to safety protocols, regulatory requirements and technical specifications. Luhaif Developers operates within this specialised segment, with an emphasis on quality, compliance and timely execution.

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Reacting to the recognition, Noor said the award reflected the combined efforts of the company’s employees, project teams, associates and partners.

“This honour belongs to our entire team. It reinforces our responsibility to maintain high standards of safety, quality and execution while contributing to the development of India’s petroleum infrastructure.”

— Neyaz Khalid Noor

The Times Realty & Infrastructure Conclave brought together business leaders, developers and industry professionals for discussions on the future of India’s real-estate and infrastructure sectors. The programme included keynote sessions, panel discussions, an awards ceremony and industry networking.

For Luhaif Developers, the award marks an important milestone as the company seeks to expand its capabilities and presence in India’s petroleum infrastructure sector.

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