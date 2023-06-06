 NFL reports Rs 609-crore profit : The Tribune India

THE TRIBUNE CORPORATE BROADBAND

NFL reports Rs 609-crore profit

NFL reports Rs 609-crore profit

Photo for representation. File photo



NFL has achieved the highest-ever profit of Rs 609.77 crore in the FY 2022-23. Revenue almost doubled to Rs 29,616.52 crore from Rs 15,857.09 crore in FY 2021-22.

Rs 337 cr for Delhi power scheme

The Ministry of Power has approved Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme for the NDMC area of New Delhi with a project cost of Rs 337 crore.

Director (HR) of Grid Controller

Paresh Ranpara has taken over as Director (HR) of Grid Controller of India Ltd. Previously, he was serving as General Manager (HR) of Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam.

Malabar Gold wins case in Pak

Malabar Gold & Diamonds has won a legal battle against a Pakistani national who was operating a jewellery store illegally in the name of Malabar Gold & Diamonds in Islamabad.

Two special-tenure FDs

HDFC Bank has launched two special-tenure fixed deposit schemes, with an overall tenure of 35 and 55 months. These can be availed on deposits under Rs 2 crore.

Social media influencers awarded

CT University recently hosted ‘Social Media Influencer Awards’. Various social media influencers who revolutionised the digital landscape were felicitated.

Workshop on procurement

The Department of Public Enterprises, in association with SCOPE, recently held a workshop on procurement by CPSEs through Government e-Marketplace (GeM).

MG unveils Gloster Blackstorm

MG Motor India has launched advanced Blackstorm edition of MG Gloster. It will be available at an ex-showroom (Delhi) price of Rs 40,29,800.

Motia Harmony City at Kharar

Motia Group has launched Harmony City at Kharar where plots ranging from 100-150 sq yds are available. The project is located in Sector 126, Mohali.

‘Big End of Season Sale’

Flipkart has launched ‘Big End of Season Sale’, bringing close to 200,000 sellers and over 10,000+ brands together to bring a wide selection of fashion, beauty and lifestyle products for consumers.

The Body Shop’s new collection

The Body Shop has launched British Rose collection that offers your skin year-round TLC. It contains rose extracts, aloe vera and other potent ingredients.

Tanishq solitaire collection

Tanishq has launched solitaire collection ‘Celeste X Sachin Tendulkar’ in Punjab. It includes spectacular designs.

Term insurance for diabetics

Bajaj Allianz has launched exclusive term plan for diabetics. This is the first-of-its-kind plan designed especially for Type 2 diabetic and pre-diabetic individuals.

Workshop on stoma care

Aryans Institute, Rajpura, recently held a workshop on stoma care. Prof Bhupinder kaur, former Principal, University College of Nursing, BFUHS, Faridkot, was the chief guest.

Hero launches HF Deluxe

Hero MotoCorp has launched a new range of its highly popular 100cc motorcycle — the HF Deluxe. Four new stripes enhance the overall dynamic appearance of the motorcycle.

ICICI Bank donates Rs 1,200 cr

ICICI Bank has committed to contribute Rs 1,200 crore towards Tata Memorial Centre, an institution that runs cancer treatment and research centres across the country.

HDFC Bank’s initiative

HDFC Bank’s Retail Trade & Forex function has launched a learning and engagement initiative for its clients titled ‘Global Trade & Forex Talks’.

Mahindra doorstep service

M&M Farm Equipment Sector has launched a special doorstep service for its range of Rice Transplanters and Combine Track Harvester in Punjab.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Sports

Top wrestlers resume railways duty, Sakshi Malik says will continue protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan

2
Jalandhar

Punjab minister Balkar Singh's escort vehicle attacked by drunken youths, 4 arrested

3
Haryana

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says no to affiliation of Haryana colleges with Panjab University

4
Chandigarh

NIRF 2023: Panjab University slips down three positions to 44th rank

5
Punjab

Bluestar anniversary: Akal Takht directs SGPC to ensure peace, says five high priests' earlier resolution to be implemented in Golden Temple complex

6
Punjab

Woman dead, 5 Hemkund Sahib pilgrims rescued after avalanche hits Uttarakhand's Atlakoti

7
Nation

Jailed gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari gets life term in 32-year-old murder case

8
Haryana

2 sons of DIG among 4 arrested for creating ruckus after being refused liquor at shop in Gurugram

9
Punjab

AAP Baba Bakala MLA Dalbir Tong injured in road accident; elderly man dies

10
Nation

Abhishek Banerjee's wife, kids stopped at Kolkata airport from boarding Dubai flight

Don't Miss

View All
‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Top News

Darknet-based drug cartel busted with 'largest' LSD seizure, says NCB

Darknet-based drug cartel busted with 'largest' LSD seizure, says NCB

Darknet refers to the deep hidden internet platform that is ...

India, US agree on roadmap to fast-track defence tech transfer

India, US agree on roadmap to fast-track defence tech transfer

Eye on China, reiterate commitment to ensure free, open Indo...

BSF nabs two Pakistanis in Tarn Taran sector who crossed over inadvertently, hands them back to Rangers

BSF nabs two Pakistanis in Tarn Taran sector who crossed over inadvertently, hands them back to Rangers

Nothing objectionable except personal belongings and Pakista...

Railways put Odisha accident toll at 278; 101 bodies yet to be identified

Railways put Odisha accident toll at 278; 101 bodies yet to be identified

1,100 injured, less than 200 are undergoing treatment in var...

Depression over Arabian Sea likely to intensify into cyclonic storm: IMD

Depression over Arabian Sea likely to intensify into cyclonic storm: IMD

The weather department, however, did not give a tentative da...


Cities

View All

BSF nabs two Pakistanis in Tarn Taran sector who crossed over inadvertently, hands them back to Rangers

BSF nabs two Pakistanis in Tarn Taran sector who crossed over inadvertently, hands them back to Rangers

Travel agency, clients duped of Rs 34 lakh; four UP residents booked

Frequent traffic jams outside bus stand irk Amritsar residents

Amritsar woman pilgrim killed in Uttarakhand avalanche, five rescued

Amritsar MC officers, employees found absent during surprise check

NIRF-2023: Panjab University drops three slots, ranked 44th

NIRF-2023: Panjab University drops three slots, ranked 44th

PGI retains second position for 6th time

World Environment Day: 11 months on, single-use ban plastic only on paper in Chandigarh

At Chandigarh MC House meet today, AAP set to oppose new Dadu Majra waste unit

3 in police net with 2 pistols, 80 gm heroin

5 DU colleges in top 10

5 DU colleges in top 10

Pollution levels dipped in Delhi despite development: Kejriwal

Man kills brother, nabbed

Students, security guards clash over smoking in varsity

MCD launches app for geo-tagging of property

Stopped by cops, SC students force open gates to enter admn complex

Stopped by cops, SC students force open gates to enter admn complex

Nabbed, let off, man again in net for triple murder

MLA told to appear in court on June 12

Arrest of 2 women agents bares well-oiled ring

Phagwara Oppn opposes ward map

Five of vehicle lifters’ gang arrested

Five of vehicle lifters’ gang arrested

Being held captive in Oman, Jagraon woman returns home

City police to bring suspect on production warrant from Phillaur

MC installs plastic shredder machine at hot mix plant

Find solution to avoid action, civic body chief tells farmers

Out of list, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor questions NIRF ranking system

Out of list, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor questions NIRF ranking system

5 months on, no headway in Vigilance Bureau probe into assets case

Farmers back wrestlers, burn BJP MP’s effigy

Fatehgarh Sahib MLA hears out patients

Civic body to segregate waste before disposal