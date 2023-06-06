NFL reports Rs 609-crore profit

NFL has achieved the highest-ever profit of Rs 609.77 crore in the FY 2022-23. Revenue almost doubled to Rs 29,616.52 crore from Rs 15,857.09 crore in FY 2021-22.

Rs 337 cr for Delhi power scheme

The Ministry of Power has approved Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme for the NDMC area of New Delhi with a project cost of Rs 337 crore.

Director (HR) of Grid Controller

Paresh Ranpara has taken over as Director (HR) of Grid Controller of India Ltd. Previously, he was serving as General Manager (HR) of Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam.

Malabar Gold wins case in Pak

Malabar Gold & Diamonds has won a legal battle against a Pakistani national who was operating a jewellery store illegally in the name of Malabar Gold & Diamonds in Islamabad.

Two special-tenure FDs

HDFC Bank has launched two special-tenure fixed deposit schemes, with an overall tenure of 35 and 55 months. These can be availed on deposits under Rs 2 crore.

Social media influencers awarded

CT University recently hosted ‘Social Media Influencer Awards’. Various social media influencers who revolutionised the digital landscape were felicitated.

Workshop on procurement

The Department of Public Enterprises, in association with SCOPE, recently held a workshop on procurement by CPSEs through Government e-Marketplace (GeM).

MG unveils Gloster Blackstorm

MG Motor India has launched advanced Blackstorm edition of MG Gloster. It will be available at an ex-showroom (Delhi) price of Rs 40,29,800.

Motia Harmony City at Kharar

Motia Group has launched Harmony City at Kharar where plots ranging from 100-150 sq yds are available. The project is located in Sector 126, Mohali.

‘Big End of Season Sale’

Flipkart has launched ‘Big End of Season Sale’, bringing close to 200,000 sellers and over 10,000+ brands together to bring a wide selection of fashion, beauty and lifestyle products for consumers.

The Body Shop’s new collection

The Body Shop has launched British Rose collection that offers your skin year-round TLC. It contains rose extracts, aloe vera and other potent ingredients.

Tanishq solitaire collection

Tanishq has launched solitaire collection ‘Celeste X Sachin Tendulkar’ in Punjab. It includes spectacular designs.

Term insurance for diabetics

Bajaj Allianz has launched exclusive term plan for diabetics. This is the first-of-its-kind plan designed especially for Type 2 diabetic and pre-diabetic individuals.

Workshop on stoma care

Aryans Institute, Rajpura, recently held a workshop on stoma care. Prof Bhupinder kaur, former Principal, University College of Nursing, BFUHS, Faridkot, was the chief guest.

Hero launches HF Deluxe

Hero MotoCorp has launched a new range of its highly popular 100cc motorcycle — the HF Deluxe. Four new stripes enhance the overall dynamic appearance of the motorcycle.

ICICI Bank donates Rs 1,200 cr

ICICI Bank has committed to contribute Rs 1,200 crore towards Tata Memorial Centre, an institution that runs cancer treatment and research centres across the country.

HDFC Bank’s initiative

HDFC Bank’s Retail Trade & Forex function has launched a learning and engagement initiative for its clients titled ‘Global Trade & Forex Talks’.

Mahindra doorstep service

M&M Farm Equipment Sector has launched a special doorstep service for its range of Rice Transplanters and Combine Track Harvester in Punjab.