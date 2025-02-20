NFO Ends Today: Invest in Bajaj Finserv Multi Cap Fund

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 20: Today marks the last day to participate in the Bajaj Finserv Multi Cap Fund NFO, which has been open from February 6, 2025, and closes on February 20, 2025. This is a suitable opportunity for investors who are looking for a relatively different approach to investing. The Bajaj Finserv Multi Cap Fund follows a contrarian investment strategy that aims to uncover opportunities in undervalued stocks, offering long-term growth potential.

Here's everything you need to know about this innovative equity product and why you should consider investing in it.

Advertisement

What is the Bajaj Finserv Multi Cap Fund?

The Bajaj Finserv Multi Cap Fund is a newly introduced equity fund that primarily focuses on finding undervalued stocks in the market. It aims to take a different approach from the typical market strategies, instead looking for opportunities that other investors might overlook. The strategy followed by this fund is contrarian investing, where the fund aims to find hidden gems during times when the market sentiment is negative or uncertain. Rather than following market trends, it seeks to purchase stocks that are temporarily undervalued but have the potential for significant long-term growth once the market corrects itself.

Advertisement

How does the Bajaj Finserv Multi Cap Fund Work?

The working of the Bajaj Finserv Multi Cap Fund is driven by its contrarian investment philosophy. Here's how it operates:

Spot the market trend: The fund managers first assess the market sentiment to understand whether there is excessive optimism or undue pessimism. This helps identify the market's emotional state and allows them to spot when it might be a suitable time to go against the trend.

Identify mispriced stocks: Once the trend is understood, the fund managers look for stocks that are being sold off due to short-term fears or negative news. They focus on companies whose stock prices are temporarily undervalued and do not reflect their long-term potential.

Invest in undervalued stocks: After identifying these mispriced stocks, the fund buys them at a discounted price. The belief is that, over time, the market will recognize the intrinsic value of these companies, leading to an increase in stock prices.

Hold for long-term growth: The fund takes a long-term perspective, allowing the undervalued stocks time to recover and appreciate in value. This patience can lead to significant growth as the market adjusts its perception.

Sell when prices rise: When the market sentiment shifts, and the stock prices rise to reflect their intrinsic value, the fund either sells the stock or adjusts its position to lock in profits.

Through this contrarian approach, the Bajaj Finserv Multi Cap Fund seeks to identify growth opportunities that others might miss and capitalize on them for long-term gains.

Why should you consider investing in the Bajaj Finserv Multi Cap Fund?

There are several reasons why the Bajaj Finserv Multi Cap Fund could be a valuable addition to your investment portfolio:

Focus on undervalued stocks: The fund's focus on undervalued stocks presents an opportunity to buy low and sell high. By investing in companies that are trading below their intrinsic worth, you could potentially benefit from capital appreciation once the market corrects itself.

Capitalize on market inefficiencies: The fund aims to profit from market mispricing by taking advantage of investors' behavioral biases. When other investors are cautious or fearful, the fund seizes the opportunity to buy undervalued stocks at a discounted price.

Diversification across market capitalizations: The Bajaj Finserv Multi Cap Fund invests in a wide range of companies, including large cap, mid cap, and small cap stocks with at least 25% investment in each of these companies. This diversification ensures that the fund captures growth opportunities across different market segments, while also reducing the overall risk in the portfolio.

Long Term Growth Potential: With its focus on undervalued stocks and a long-term investment horizon, the Bajaj Finserv Multi Cap Fund can be a suitable choice for investors looking to grow their wealth over time. The fund's strategy of holding undervalued stocks until their intrinsic value is recognized aligns with a long-term growth strategy.

A balanced approach: The fund aims to offer a well-balanced approach to investing. It focuses on undervalued opportunities while ensuring diversification across various sectors and market segments. This disciplined approach helps to manage risk while positioning the portfolio for long-term growth.

Who should invest in the Bajaj Finserv Multi Cap Fund?

The Bajaj Finserv Multi Cap Fund is suitable for investors who:

- Are looking for long-term growth and willing to be patient as the market recognizes the intrinsic value of undervalued stocks.

- Want to invest in a diversified portfolio that includes large, mid, and small cap stocks.

- Believe in the contrarian investment philosophy and are ready to go against the crowd when market sentiment is negative.

- Have a moderate to high-risk appetite, as investing in undervalued stocks during market downturns can involve short-term volatility.

Conclusion

With the NFO period closing today, Bajaj Finserv Multi Cap Fund presents an opportunity for investors seeking to diversify their portfolio with a long-term, contrarian approach to investing. The fund's focus on undervalued stocks and market inefficiencies allows investors to capitalize on growth opportunities that others might overlook. By diversifying across market segments and holding undervalued stocks until they recover, this fund aims to deliver significant returns over time.

If you're an investor looking for a fund that combines a suitable investment strategy with long-term growth potential, the Bajaj Finserv Multi Cap Fund might be a suitable choice for you. Investments in both Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) and lumpsum start at Rs. 500. Don't miss out - invest today before the NFO closes!

Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)