NFO ends today: Last chance to invest in Bajaj Finserv Small Cap Fund

NewsVoir

Advertisement

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 11: The Bajaj Finserv Small Cap Fund NFO closes today. This is the final opportunity for investors to consider participating in a fund that aims to offer a chance to explore the small cap space.

An open ended equity scheme predominantly investing in small cap stocks, this small cap fund invests in companies that rank 251st and beyond in terms of market capitalization on the share market as per SEBI guidelines.

Advertisement

Small cap funds can be a potential opportunity for investors who have a higher risk appetite and a relatively longer investment horizon. The small cap sector includes several growing businesses that have the potential to transform into tomorrow's market leaders.

What is a small cap fund?

Advertisement

A small cap fund primarily invests in companies that often in their growth phase and may offer a higher upside potential over long term as compared to more established firms. However, they can also carry higher market risks and may be more sensitive to short-term market movements.

The Bajaj Finserv Small Cap Fund aims to identify businesses that have strong fundamentals but are trading below their intrinsic value due to temporary market shifts. The fund is supported by Bajaj Finserv AMC's proprietary investment philosophy INQUBE that ensures bottom-up stock selection and focuses on companies that have sustainable business models, credible fundamentals, and the potential to scale over time.

Why consider the Bajaj Finserv Small Cap Fund?

The Bajaj Finserv Small Cap Fund may be a suitable option for people with a long-term investment horizon through exposure to the small cap space. The fund's investment philosophy helps scout for undervalued opportunities, emerging category leaders in niche markets and companies with strong governance frameworks.

Due to a portfolio that's spread across sectors, it helps mitigate concentrated risk. Additionally, the fund practises careful risk management and aims to potentially vet companies for speculative bets and focus on businesses with clear growth visibility instead. While the small cap segment can be volatile in the short term, it may help you generate potential wealth in the long term.

As with any equity investment, it is important to assess whether this fund fits into your overall financial strategy and risk appetite.

How to invest

You can invest in the Bajaj Finserv Small Cap Fund online through the official Bajaj Finserv AMC website or via authorised mutual fund distributors. You can invest through direct or regular plans, depending on what suits your investment journey.

To learn more about the process, visit www.bajajamc.com. Units will be offered at Rs. 10 per unit during the NFO period, which may be an entry point for investors looking to potentially build long-term wealth.

Conclusion

As today marks the closing of Bajaj Finserv Small Cap Fund NFO, use this window of opportunity to evaluate its suitability in your portfolio. With a focus on identifying scalability and sustainability, small cap funds can appeal to investors who are seeking long-term growth and have a higher risk appetite. Investors can consider starting an SIP in this scheme. To make an informed decision, they can also consider making use of an SIP calculator. They can also consult an investment advisor before making an investment decision.

Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)