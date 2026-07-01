NHAI launches multi-lane free flow tolling on Delhi-Jaipur NH-48 section

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) successfully launched a Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling system at the Manoharpura Toll Plaza on the Delhi-Jaipur section of NH-48 in Rajasthan. This barrier-free network removes traditional toll booths to completely transform the Electronic Toll Collection process on the national highway network.

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The expansion follows the rollout of the state's first free-flow system at the Daulatpura Toll Plaza on June 19, making commuting across the entire Delhi-Jaipur section seamless.

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According to the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, the implementation of this system marks a major advancement in the development of digital National Highway infrastructure. Following the recent activation at Manoharpura, the authority plans to transit the toll plaza at Shahjahanpur to the same network.

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The new framework introduces barrier-less tolling with minimal human intervention, enabling vehicles to pass through toll locations without stopping and ensuring seamless traffic flow. By enabling zero waiting time and uninterrupted vehicular movement, the technology helps commuters save time, enhance fuel efficiency, and reduce vehicular emissions at the busy toll location.

The mechanism integrates Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology with FASTag-based Electronic Toll Collection to facilitate automated user fee collection. The Ministry stated that the initiative aligns with the Government of India's vision of delivering citizen centric services by leveraging technology for enhancing Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business.

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For a seamless experience, highway users must maintain a sufficient balance in their accounts. If a vehicle passes through with an insufficient balance or an invalid or nonfunctional FASTag, the system automatically issues an Electronic Notice (E-Notice) for non-payment of the user fee.

Drivers receive a 72-hour window from the generation of the E-Notice to pay the standard rate. If a user fails to comply after 72 hours, the system charges the user fee at twice the normal rate of the vehicle category. Commuters can access and pay these penalties through the designated Parivahan portal and the Rajmargyatra mobile application.

Beyond improving individual travel times, the technology optimizes the broader highway network. The deployment helps to strengthen the tolling ecosystem by enhancing transparency, reducing operational costs associated with setting up of physical toll plazas, and improving overall efficiency in toll operations across the country. (ANI)

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