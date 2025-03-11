DT
Home / Business / NHLML , IWAI sign treaty for state-of-art multi-modal logistics park in Varanasi

National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) and Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) on Tuesday signed a Mamorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop a state-of-the-art Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) in Varanasi.
ANI
05:32 PM Mar 11, 2025
featured-img featured-img
New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) and Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) on Tuesday signed a Mamorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop a state-of-the-art Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) in Varanasi.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said in a release on Tuesday that the 50-acre park is strategically connected to NH7 via a 650m access road and is just 1.5 km from the NH7-NH2 junction.

It will seamlessly integrate with the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor through a 5.1 km railway line from Jeonathpur Station and National Waterway-1 and is located 30 km from Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport.

The project promises significant investment and employment opportunities, strengthening India's logistics sector, enhancing trade efficiency, and driving economic growth, the ministry added in the release.

The ministry added that the initiative is a testament to India's commitment to developing its logistics sector and reinforcing its position as a global economic powerhouse.

Last year in October, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects in Varanasi. The projects of include multiple airport projects worth over Rs 6,100 crore and multiple development initiatives in Varanasi.

In line with his commitment to boost connectivity, the Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone for the expansion of the airport runway and construction of a new terminal building and allied works of Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi worth around Rs 2870 crore. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

