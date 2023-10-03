 NHPC organises shramdaan : The Tribune India

NHPC organises shramdaan

NHPC organises shramdaan


NHPC recently organised shramdaan for cleanliness campaign under ‘Swachhata Pakhwada — Swachhata Hi Seva 2023’. Under the leadership of Uttam Lal, director (personnel), NHPC, senior officers and employees performed shramdaan by running a cleanliness drive in Faridabad.

NSIC observes cleanliness drive

National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) recently conducted shramdaan at various public places across the country. The initiative was carried out under the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign’ observed from September 15 to October 2.

World Pharmacist Day held

The School of Pharmaceutical Sciences at CT University recently celebrated World Pharmacist Day with fervor. The event witnessed a multitude of competitions and cultural performances.

Gandhi Jayanti observed

Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) paid a floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at SCOPE Convention Centre, New Delhi, on October 2. Atul Sobti, Director General, SCOPE, garlanded the statue of the father of the nation.

World Culture Festival

The 4th edition of the Art of Living’s World Culture Festival was observed in Washington recently. United Nations secretary-general Ban Ki-moon, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and former President Ram Nath Kovind were among those present.

Escalon opens office in Mohali

US-based firm Escalon, with operations in the US, India, Norway and Israel, has expanded its operations in the tricity by opening an office in Mohali.

Shramdaan at Gurgaon station

Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw recently took part in shramdaan at Gurgaon Railway Station. He participated in the cleaning of railway tracks and station premises.

Malabar National Hub

Malabar Gold & Diamonds will invest Rs 1,000 crore and generate 4,000 jobs in Maharashtra by FY25. This was at the launch of Malabar National Hub, its centralised base of India operations, in Mumbai, recently.

Voluntary Blood Donation Day

National Voluntary Blood Donation Day is observed on October 1 in the memory of Dr JG Jolly, founder head of Transfusion Medicine Department, PGI, Chandigarh. Dr Jolly’s son Neeraj has provided two fixed deposits of Rs 5 lakh each for Dr JG Jolly national award for best NGO and best doctor in transfusion medicine.

Workshop on CPR by Fortis

Fortis Hospital Mohali recently held a special cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) session in Chandigarh. The workshop was conducted by Dr RK Jaswal, director of cardiology, Fortis Hospital Mohali.

‘Swachhata Pakhwada’ by BoM

The Bank of Maharashtra (BoM), Chandigarh Zone, recently held ‘Swachhata Pakhwada’ under the guidance of zonal manager Mukesh Upadhyay. All the employees took part in cleaning the office complex and nearby places.

Jaipur Rugs unveils Rug Utsav

Jaipur Rugs has announced the 2023 edition of its annual Rug Utsav. It promises an extraordinary experience for customers, combining exclusive discounts on a wide array of rug categories.

Katrina to endorse UNIQLO

Global apparel retailer UNIQLO has roped in Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif as its brand ambassador in India. She will be seen in UNIQLO's campaign films across digital and offline channels.

Airtel has over 50m 5G users

Within one year of launch of Airtel 5G Plus, the telecom operator has over 50 million 5G customers on its network. The company also announced that Airtel 5G Plus services is now available across all districts in the country.

