NHRC notice to Malabar Gold over collaboration with Pakistani influencer

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to Kerala-based jewellery group Malabar Gold and Diamonds over alleged FEMA violations and collaboration with a Pakistani influencer known for her “anti-India” remarks.

In a communication dated February 20, the Commission noted that the complaint alleged potential violations of human rights, and directed multiple authorities to submit an action taken report within two weeks. The notice was issued under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.

The NHRC instructed the Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, the Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, and the Director-General of Police, Kerala, to examine different aspects of the complaint, including regulatory compliance and public order concerns. It also observed that the allegations prima facie appear to raise human rights issues warranting examination.

The rights body also raised questions relating to corporate due diligence, cross-border financial compliance and regulatory adherence under the Indian law.

The development follows a public backlash against the Kerala group over its Birmingham showroom expansion event held last year. The event, which featured actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, reportedly included Pakistani Instagram influencer Alishba Khalid among the invitees.

Social media criticism intensified after Khalid’s past posts, since deleted, circulated online. These posts had criticised India’s Operation Sindoor, described it as a “cowardly act”, and included slogans supportive of Pakistan.

Amid mounting criticism, Malabar Gold and Diamonds had approached the Bombay High Court seeking relief against what it described as defamatory social media content linking the brand to the influencer’s political views.

The company’s counsel submitted to the court that Khalid’s engagement had been handled by a third-party agency, and was finalised before the Pahalgam attack and before her controversial posts surfaced. The company said it was unaware of her alleged anti-India stance at the time and had since severed ties.

The group further argued that the online campaign against it was a strategic attempt by competitors to damage its business during the festive season.