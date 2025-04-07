NIAT Celebrates Generative AI Excellence: Encourages Young Talent to Solve Global Challenges via Hackathon

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 7: The NxtWave Institute of Advanced Technologies (NIAT) proudly announced the winners of its highly anticipated Generative AI Hackathon. This groundbreaking event demonstrated the power of generative AI as students developed impactful solutions to real-world challenges within hours. By fostering innovation through cutting-edge AI technologies, NIAT continues to empower the next generation of changemakers.

Judged by an esteemed panel of industry leaders, including Sashank Gujjula, (Alumnus of IIT Bombay, AIR 119); Avinash Dara, (Alumnus of IIIT Hyderabad); Divyansh Mathur, (Alumnus of IIT Delhi); and Girish Akash, (Alumnus of IIT Kharagpur).

"The creativity and technical excellence demonstrated by these students are nothing short of extraordinary," said Sashank Gujjula, Co-founder of NxtWave & NIAT. "They've harnessed the power of generative AI to create solutions that are not only innovative but also deeply impactful in addressing real-world problems."

Avinash Dara, Head of Product at NxtWave, and an (alumnus of IIIT Hyderabad); added, "This hackathon showcases how quickly generative AI can be used to deliver tangible results. These projects reflect the diversity of applications--from healthcare to agriculture--and highlight the practical utility of AI in transforming lives."

Revolutionary Student Projects That Inspire Change

Questify (Won Champions Award)

Created by Likhitha Gandham, Naga Sai Purujith Kondur, and Vega Darsi, Questify is a gamified productivity platform that tackles procrastination by transforming everyday tasks into exciting adventures. Inspired by the struggles of students overwhelmed with assignments, Questify motivates users through gamification, offering features like adventure maps, XP leveling, interactive battles, and social competition. Developed entirely using Lovable AI prompts, this innovative platform redefines productivity for students and professionals alike. With plans to integrate real-world rewards, Questify aims to make staying productive both engaging and rewarding.

Project link: https://questify-vintage-tasks.lovable.app/

Prep AI (Won Innovation Powerhouse Award)

Developed by Kotrike Avinash Gupta, Danaboina Murali Krishna, and Yallampalli Venkata Siva Pranay Kumar, Prep AI addresses the anxiety job seekers face during interviews by providing a realistic mock interview experience powered by AI. Offering personalized questions, real-time feedback, and insightful analytics dashboards, Prep AI demystifies the interview process and empowers users to confidently secure their dream jobs. Built using advanced technologies such as React.js, Next.js, PostgreSQL, and Gemini API, Prep AI is a comprehensive solution for employment readiness, combining practice simulations with tools like resume builders and progress tracking.

Project link: https://hackathongenai-9hx5.vercel.app/

Blood Nest (Won Compassion in Action Award)

Created by Bonala Sriman Rao, Nikhil Naroju, and Rohith Rapaka, Blood Nest revolutionizes the blood donation process by directly connecting verified donors with patients in need. This platform drastically reduces response times and eliminates fraudulent practices, ensuring life-saving support during critical situations. Its AI chatbot, powered by OpenAI API, provides seamless guidance, making urgent scenarios manageable. Blood Nest exemplifies how technology can save lives by streamlining connections between donors and recipients while promoting trust and efficiency.

Project link: https://preview--bloodflowfinder.lovable.app/

Smart Dharani (Won Changemaker Award)

Developed by Veluru Santosh Naidu, Dinesh Reddy, and Ramu Jakkala, Smart Dharani is an AI-driven platform designed to empower farmers and transform agricultural practices. Drawing inspiration from the creators' roots in agricultural communities, the platform offers real-time farming guidance, crop recommendations, and direct access to buyers. Smart Dharani addresses challenges such as lack of timely advice and fair market access, aiming to improve yields and livelihoods. With plans to integrate IoT devices for live monitoring, blockchain for secure transactions, and multilingual support, Smart Dharani is paving the way for sustainable growth and rural development.

Fit Mind (Won Design Excellence Award)

Created by Srinath, Thilak, and Vishaul, Fit Mind is a holistic health management platform that prioritizes both physical and mental well-being. Leveraging AI, Fit Mind offers advanced health analysis, mood tracking, nutrition guidance, and emergency alerts to enable proactive care and early detection of health issues. Designed to address the challenges of busy lifestyles, Fit Mind combines cognitive engagement via chatbot and smart device integration to deliver tailored health advice. By enhancing wellness and enabling timely medical intervention, Fit Mind empowers users to take charge of their overall health.

Project link: https://alpha-titans.lovable.app/

StartupLens (Won Best Pitch Award)

Created by Suresh Timma, Hrushikesh Gangisetty, and Velaga Prasanth, StartupLens is an AI-powered platform designed to help budding entrepreneurs validate their ideas and gather real-time market insights. It offers idea validation, competitive analysis, marketing strategy recommendations, and SWOT analysis, all powered by an interactive AI assistant. The platform integrates GeminiAPI for insight generation, Chart.js and Recharts for data visualization, and an AI chatbot for real-time exploration. With a React.js frontend and Firebase backend, StartupLens simplifies the entrepreneurial journey. Future enhancements include pitch deck generation, industry-specific mentorship recommendations, and voice-command capabilities, aiming to become an essential tool for first-time founders globally.

Project Link: https://genai-hackathon-8a609.web.app/

The NIAT Generative AI Hackathon stands as a testament to the institute's dedication to nurturing innovation and equipping students with tools to become changemakers. By leveraging advanced AI technologies, these students have proven that meaningful solutions can be developed rapidly, paving the way for a brighter future.

