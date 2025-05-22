NIAT Students Win Big at Hackathons, Showcasing Innovation, Leadership, and the Power of Future-Ready Learning

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 22: In a rapidly evolving tech landscape, two first-year students from NxtWave Institute of Advanced Technology (NIAT) have made headlines for winning prestigious hackathons. Their students recently won two competitions, one with an AI-powered health tracker, and the other by turning around a simulated failing company. Their success, however, is no accident. It's the result of a future-focused learning environment that blends real-world exposure, industry-aligned curriculum, and personalized support.

AI Meets Wellness: Gajula Sharvan's Visionary Health Tracker

Gajula Sharvan, a first-year NIAT student, was one of the top winners at the Nosu AI Hackathon hosted on Devpost. The challenge? Use Nebius Vision AI models to solve real-world problems. Competing against over 1,472 participants and 166 projects, Sharvan's solo project, the Visionary Health Tracker, secured four major awards, including the coveted Statsig Grand Prize of Rs Rs. 1,40,000 in cash.

His application uses real-time image recognition via webcam to analyze a user's meals, workouts, and health metrics. It delivers seamless, personalized health recommendations. "This was my first time integrating AI into a web app," he says. "It was challenging at first, but with guidance and mentorship, I pushed through."

The project wasn't just a technical feat. It was a glimpse into how NIAT's students are trained to build solutions, not just complete assignments.

Biz Brains at Work: Sachin Keerthi Vasu Turns Losses Into Profits at BizHack

On another front, first-year student Sachin Keerthi Vasu took the offline BizHack event at T-Hub, Hyderabad by storm. The hackathon, a simulation-based business challenge, tasked students with reviving a company buried in losses and debt. With over 250 participants from 25+ colleges, the competition was fierce.

Despite being teamed up with strangers by the organizers, Sachin stepped up as the team captain. Drawing from his experience as a startup founder, he made bold strategic choices: ramping up branding, automating for low-income segments, and restructuring pricing. His leadership paid off. The team won 1st place and a Rs. 1,00,000 cash prize, and was presented to Jayesh Ranjan, CEO, Industry and Investment Cell, Speed Proactive Efficient and Effective Delivery (SPEED) initiative, Full Additional Charge (FAC) as Special Chief Secretary of Telangana Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture department."It felt like a sign from the universe," Sachin shared. "This win gave me the confidence that I'm made for bigger things, and I'm just getting started."

Behind the Wins: NIAT's standout features

What's remarkable isn't just the students' wins, it's the ecosystem that made it possible.

Curriculum That Moves With the Market

At NIAT, the curriculum isn't set in stone. It's revised every semester based on the tech industry's agile job trends. What students learn today is aligned with what companies are hiring for tomorrow. That means fewer outdated theories and more hands-on work with real-world applications, from AI integration to business strategy.

Faculty With Industry Credibility

NIAT's teaching faculty includes professionals who've built and shipped real products, not just taught from textbooks. Students learn from ex-founders, product managers, and engineers who bring insider perspectives from the trenches of startups and corporates alike.

Super Mentors from MAANG/FAANG Companies

Students have access to a powerful network of mentors from top global companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, and Google. These mentors don't just run Q&A sessions, they guide students on everything from technical problem-solving to career decisions.

Success Coaches Who Support the Whole Student

At NIAT, academic success isn't the only metric. With in-house success coaches, trained professionals who serve as wellness and growth advisors, students are supported in managing stress, staying focused, and navigating the emotional ups and downs of an intense academic journey.

A Culture of Building

From Day 1, students are encouraged to build, test, and launch. Whether it's a hackathon, a weekend project, or a startup idea, NIAT gives them the runway and the mindset to turn curiosity into prototypes and passion into execution.

Not Just a Win; A Signal of What's Coming

These hackathon victories are more than one-off achievements. They're indicators of a new generation of talent, self-driven, systems-aware, and deeply aligned with what the world needs next.

And NIAT? It's not just teaching students how to thrive in that world. It's engineering the conditions for them to lead it.

