Unified identity reflects NICMAR’s ambition to develop future-ready talent and strengthen its role in India’s evolving infrastructure economy

Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

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NICMAR has unveiled its new brand identity, marking a significant milestone in the institution’s journey and setting the direction for its next phase of growth. Building on more than four decades of specialised education in Construction, Real Estate, Infrastructure and Project Management (CRIP), the refreshed identity reflects NICMAR’s commitment to evolve alongside India’s expanding infrastructure economy and prepare professionals for the opportunities that will shape the country’s built environment in the decades ahead.

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NICMAR Unveils New Brand Identity to Align with India’s Next Phase of Infrastructure Growth

The decision to introduce a new brand identity is driven by two priorities: modernisation and unification. Alongside a more contemporary visual representation, the refreshed identity brings NICMAR’s entities under one cohesive brand, creating a consistent institutional presence. It also reflects the need to align NICMAR’s positioning with an industry that increasingly requires expertise spanning technology, project finance, commercial management, sustainability and the efficient delivery of complex infrastructure projects.

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The Union Budget 2026-27 has allocated INR 12.22 lakh crore towards public capital expenditure, while the government’s National Monetisation Pipeline 2.0 estimates INR 16.72 lakh crore in monetisation potential over FY2026-FY2030. As projects grow in scale and complexity, the ability to manage costs, timelines, contracts and risks becomes increasingly important for developers, infrastructure companies, investors and project owners. This presents an opportunity for NICMAR to strengthen its role in developing professionals who combine technical expertise with commercial judgement, technology adoption and project execution capabilities.

Commenting on the new brand identity and the opportunity, Dr. Tapash Kumar Ganguli, Director General, NICMAR, said, “India’s infrastructure ambitions are creating opportunities that will shape the built environment for generations to come. At NICMAR, we believe we must think not just about the next five or ten years, but about the next 60 years and the capabilities the nation will need to plan, build and manage its infrastructure. This calls for professionals who can bring together engineering knowledge, technology, financial discipline and effective project management. Our new identity reflects our commitment to preparing talent for the scale, complexity and changing expectations of India’s infrastructure future.”

Beyond institutional unification, NICMAR’s broader ambition is to deepen its relevance to emerging industry requirements. Developments in AI-enabled project controls, digital construction, climate resilience, new real estate asset classes and infrastructure asset management are expanding the range of capabilities required across the sector. NICMAR sees an opportunity to strengthen the connection between academic learning, applied research and industry needs through greater collaboration, practical learning and specialised capabilities aligned with these developments.

Mr. Gaurav Bajpai, Director and Head of Admissions and Marketing, NICMAR, said, “The rebranding initiative is an important step in how NICMAR presents itself as an institution while remaining rooted in its legacy. The brand film captures the journey, connecting our beginnings and contribution to India’s development with the opportunities that lie ahead. The refreshed visual identity, with its adaptable design language, reflects our ambition to remain future-focused, strengthen our engagement with stakeholders and inspire the next generation of professionals who will play a role in shaping India’s built environment.”

The rebranding was conceptualised by Landor, a brand consulting and design firm. A dedicated brand film has been developed which traces NICMAR’s journey from its inception, when India was at the threshold of modernisation, to its role in shaping the country’s development. The film positions NICMAR as an institution ready to contribute to the next phase of India’s growth. The brand film also introduces the thinking behind the refreshed identity, highlighting its future-facing and adaptable visual language, evolved colour palette and integrated typography. Designed to work across platforms and formats, the new identity reflects NICMAR’s commitment to inspire the next generation of professionals and help shape the future of India’s built environment.

Link to the brand film: www.youtube.com/watch?v=2BT144ls9mQ

As India advances towards its Viksit Bharat ambition, the challenge is not merely to create more physical assets, but to ensure they are planned, financed, delivered and managed efficiently over time. NICMAR’s renewed identity signals its intent to contribute to this long-term national priority by developing the talent and project management capabilities needed to shape the next generation of India’s built environment.

About NICMAR

Established in 1983, NICMAR is an autonomous, non-governmental, not-for-profit and India’s only premier CRIP (Construction, Real Estate, Infrastructure, Project) dedicated education institute. Backed by some of the largest and leading construction companies, NICMAR is recognised for academic excellence, industry relevance, and strong placement outcomes, with university campuses in Pune and Hyderabad and a wider institutional presence across Pune, Hyderabad, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai. The Institute is recognised globally for its contributions to the built environment.

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