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Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 3: Strategic communications agency Nico Digital successfully led the end-to-end public relations and media management for Shyam Steel's foundation-stone-laying ceremony for its new ₹1,500-crore expansion project at Mejia, Bankura, West Bengal, marking another milestone in the agency's growing portfolio of large-scale corporate communications mandates.

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The high-profile event, held on 17 July, 2026, witnessed the inauguration and foundation stone laying by the Hon'ble Chief Minister of West Bengal Shri Suvendu Adhikari, alongside senior government dignitaries, industry leaders, company executives, and stakeholders. As the communications partner, Nico Digital was entrusted with designing and executing the event's media strategy to ensure strong visibility, seamless journalist engagement, and impactful brand positioning.

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Recognising the significance of the investment announcement, Nico Digital developed a comprehensive communications roadmap that went beyond conventional media outreach. The agency crafted a structured narrative around Shyam Steel's expansion, highlighting its contribution to industrial growth, infrastructure development, employment generation, and the state's manufacturing ecosystem.

The communications strategy included targeted media mapping, personalised outreach to national, regional, business and trade publications, journalist relationship management, on-ground media facilitation, real-time coordination, spokesperson support, and post-event amplification. Nico Digital also managed the complete media experience from accreditation and logistics to interview coordination and information dissemination, ensuring journalists had uninterrupted access to event proceedings and company leadership.

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Beyond traditional media engagement, Nico Digital also designed a digital amplification strategy to extend the event's visibility across social platforms. The agency developed a real-time content plan covering behind-the-scenes moments, key announcements, stakeholder interactions, and milestone highlights, ensuring that the event resonated with audiences beyond those present on-ground. By integrating public relations with digital storytelling, Nico Digital helped create a unified narrative across earned, owned and social media channels.

As part of this strategy, Nico Digital's in-house content team produced and published a series of short-form videos and event reels that captured the scale and significance of the occasion. One of the reels garnered over 10,000 organic views, extending the event's reach beyond traditional media and generating sustained online engagement around Shyam Steel's expansion.

The campaign brought together leading media houses from Kolkata and Bankura, resulting in extensive participation from print, television, digital, and regional publications. The strategic media engagement translated into more than 100 media coverages, significantly amplifying the visibility of Shyam Steel's expansion plans and reinforcing the company's positioning as a key contributor to India's manufacturing and infrastructure growth.

The mandate reflects Nico Digital's integrated approach to public relations, where communications are built around business objectives rather than isolated media activities. By combining strategic storytelling with strong media relationships and meticulous execution, the agency enabled Shyam Steel to communicate the larger economic significance of its investment while ensuring consistent messaging across multiple platforms.

Speaking on the successful execution, Prabha Shaw, Chief Operating Officer, Nico Digital, said:

"Large-scale corporate events today are not defined by the stage or the audience present on-ground--they are defined by the narrative they create beyond the venue. Our objective was to position Shyam Steel's expansion as a story of industrial growth and economic progress rather than just an event announcement. Through strategic planning, strong media relationships and seamless on-ground execution, we ensured that the brand's vision reached the right stakeholders with clarity, credibility and scale. This mandate reflects the trust leading brands place in Nico Digital to manage high-impact communications that deliver measurable business visibility."

Monali Dutta, Strategic PR Head, Nico Digital, added:

"The success of the event was the result of an extraordinary team effort. From media planning and journalist outreach to on-ground coordination, content creation, and real-time social media coverage, our PR and digital teams worked tirelessly, often around the clock, to ensure every aspect of the event was executed seamlessly. Managing an event of this scale required constant collaboration, agility, and attention to detail, and I am immensely proud of what the team achieved together. We also extend our sincere gratitude to all the journalists, editors, photographers, and media professionals whose support, cooperation, and timely coverage played a pivotal role in making this event a success. Their partnership helped us amplify Shyam Steel's landmark expansion story to audiences across the country."

Over the years, Nico Digital has strengthened its reputation as a strategic communications partner for brands across manufacturing, technology, education, consumer, infrastructure and emerging sectors. The agency specialises in building integrated communication programmes that combine media relations, corporate storytelling, executive positioning, reputation management and digital amplification to help organisations strengthen their market presence.

The successful execution of the Shyam Steel mandate further reinforces Nico Digital's capability to manage high-stakes corporate announcements and large-format events where strategic communications play a critical role in shaping public perception. As businesses increasingly seek communications partners capable of navigating complex stakeholder ecosystems, Nico Digital continues to focus on creating impactful narratives that build credibility, strengthen brand reputation, and deliver measurable visibility across the media landscape.

About Nico Digital:

Nico Digital is a revenue-focused AI-driven digital marketing and communications agency specializing in SEO, AI Search & Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), digital PR, performance marketing, and content strategy. Founded in 2010, the agency helps businesses turn digital visibility into measurable growth through data-driven strategies and AI-powered solutions. With over 175 active clients, 327+ successful campaigns, and a team of 100+ marketing and PR specialists, Nico Digital serves brands across India, the US, UK, Europe, and APAC. Led by Founder & CEO Aditya Kathotia, the agency partners with businesses across D2C, B2B, fintech, SaaS, and manufacturing sectors to build sustainable digital growth.

Website: https://www.nicodigital.com/

Media Contact: +91 76860 42628 / +91 98301 57668

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