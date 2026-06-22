Nidarshana Gowani and Ankibai G. Trust Mark International Yoga Day with Special Children and Communities Across 10 Locations

New Delhi [India], June 22: On the occasion of International Yoga Day, philanthropist and social entrepreneur Nidarshana Gowani, in association with Ankibai Ghamandiram G. Trust, organized a series of heartwarming celebrations dedicated to promoting wellness, mindfulness, and inclusion across diverse sections of society.

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Marking the occasion in a meaningful way, they conducted 10 yoga sessions across different locations, reaching out to special children, transgender individuals, senior citizens from old age homes, police officials, teachers, tribal children from Palghar, and people from various walks of life. The initiative reaffirmed their belief that wellness, mindfulness, and inclusion should be accessible to everyone, regardless of age, ability, profession, or background.

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The events brought together participants in nurturing and joyful environments where they engaged in yoga sessions designed to encourage confidence, calmness, self-expression, and emotional well-being. Through guided movement, breathing exercises, and mindfulness practices, participants embraced the spirit of togetherness while discovering strength, happiness, and inner peace.

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"Yoga belongs to everyone. Whether it is a child with special needs, a senior citizen, a teacher, a police officer, a member of the transgender community, or a tribal child from a remote village, every individual deserves access to practices that nurture the mind, body, and spirit. Through these celebrations, we aimed to spread the message of inclusion, compassion, and collective well-being," said Nidarshana Gowani By fostering an atmosphere of acceptance, encouragement, and togetherness, Ankibai Ghamandiram G. Trust and Nidarshana Gowani celebrated the unique spirit of every participant while reinforcing the values of wellness, inclusion, and compassion that lie at the heart of International Yoga Day.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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