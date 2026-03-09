Nidarshana Gowani’s Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar Mahila Samman 2026 powered by Kamala Power Women to honour women from all across on 10th March in Delhi

New Delhi [India], March 09: Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar Mahila Samman 2026 powered by Kamala Power Women is an initiative by Mrs. Nidarshana Gowani to highlight and appreciate women of our society who have broken barriers and made a change, despite any strong backing and established their own identities. 5 years ago, these awards were started to honour women from different walks of life, including women from three tier regions, economically weak as well as some specially-abled. A legacy of an esteemed and prestigious award that Kamala Power Women has created, this year on the 10th of March, the awards would be held in New Delhi. This 5th installment of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar Mahila Samman will witness a wide bench of Chief Guests including: Shri. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Union Cabinet Minister for Culture and Tourism), Smt. Annapurna Devi (Union Minister of Women and Child Development), Shri. Arjun Ram Meghwal (Minister of Law and Justice of India), Smt. Rekha Gupta (Chief Minister of Delhi), Shri. Manoj Tiwari (Member of the Lok Sabha), etc.

Speaking about the initiative and the awards, Nidarshana Gowani said, “Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar Mahila Samman is a platform standing on the teaching and values of Smt. Ahilyabai Holkar. We keep a passion to follow her footprints. The women that we honour on our platform come from different groups and different states of India. Who have carved a niche from their talents and created employment for themselves and others; generating financial support for many families. Women who come from a background that is very humble and far away from all the glitter and glamour. They are a core of a country and play a strong role in making India a stronger nation. This year too, we have a varied portfolio, who truly deserve a stage and recognition. I feel fortunate and blessed to have gotten this opportunity to serve my country with this little initiative that we started 5 years ago. I’m thankful to everyone who has supported me and helped in growing this initiative.” With a vision to bring a change and build recognition for the ones who deserve it, Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar Mahila Samman is not just any regular Women’s Day award, but stick to a higher cause. They have received a global appreciation for their efforts and it would be interesting to see what new stories they would bring to us this year.(SGP) (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

