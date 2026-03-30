NIELIT and SKD University Join Forces to Redefine Technology Education Excellence in Northern India

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Hanumangarh (Rajasthan) [India], March 30: Shri Khushal Das University (SKD University), Hanumangarh, Rajasthan has partnered with the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), an autonomous scientific society under India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, in a strategic five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed on March 20, 2026. The agreement aims to democratise access to world-class technology education in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cyber Security, Data Science, Internet of Things (IoT), Computer Science, and Semiconductor Technologies across Rajasthan and neighbouring states--eliminating the need for students to migrate to metropolitan cities for quality tech education.

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Partnership Details

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The MOU was formally executed at NIELIT Bhawan, Dwarka, New Delhi, with Dr. Alok Tripathi, Director of Schemes and Skilling and Chief Controller of Examinations at NIELIT, and Dr. Ramawatar Meena, Vice Chancellor of SKD University, signing the agreement on behalf of their respective institutions.

Mr. Girish Kumar, Director General of SKD University, along with senior officials from both organisations, was present at the ceremony.

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What the Partnership Includes

Under this five-year collaboration, NIELIT and SKD University, Hanumangarh will jointly design and deliver:

- Industry-Aligned Certification Courses in emerging technologies

- Faculty Development Programmes to upskill university educators

- Workshops and Seminars on national skill frameworks

- Specialised Training in Cyber Forensics and Cyber Crime Investigation

- Hands-On Laboratory Training through a planned Centre of Excellence with state-of-the-art facilities

- Research Collaboration and co-publications

- Student Internships and industrial exposure programmes

- Joint Participation in government-funded national and international projects

A Joint Coordination Committee will be constituted to oversee implementation, conduct periodic reviews, and ensure sustained quality of programmes.

Impact on Skill Development and Higher Education in Rajasthan

Bridging the Geography Gap in Tech Education

Rajasthan, located at the confluence of three major states (Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana), has historically seen talented students migrate to metropolitan cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore for quality technology education. This partnership directly addresses that challenge by bringing NIELIT's nationally recognised curriculum to students' home state.

Mr. Dinesh Juneja, Managing Director of SKD University, highlighted the regional significance: "Students from Rajasthan and neighbouring states no longer need to travel to metro cities for quality technology education. We are bringing that opportunity to their doorstep."

Relevance to India's Skilling Agenda

This partnership aligns with India's national priority to develop a skilled workforce in emerging technologies. With India facing a significant talent gap in AI, Cyber Security, and Data Science roles, initiatives like this are critical to building a distributed, skilled talent pool across non-metro regions.

NIELIT's mandate spans formal and non-formal education in Information, Electronics, and Communications Technology--making it the ideal partner for SKD University's ambitions.

Dr. Ramawatar Meena, Vice Chancellor of SKD University, characterised the MOU as transformational: "This is a turning point for the university and its students. The partnership will bring NIELIT's nationally recognised curriculum and government-backed programmes directly to our campus. New batches, Faculty Development Programmes, and skill-based courses will commence shortly."

University Chairperson's Statement

Mr. Varun Yadav, Chairperson of SKD University, Hanumangarh emphasised the strategic direction: "This partnership reflects where SKD University is headed--toward national relevance and global readiness. Our students deserve the best quality education, and through this collaboration with NIELIT, we will ensure they get it."

Broader Context: SKD University's Growth Strategy

SKD University has emerged as a prominent educational institution in Northern India's tri-state region through systematic institutional reforms and strategic partnerships with nationally recognised bodies. The NIELIT partnership is part of a larger portfolio of collaborations aimed at positioning the university as a centre of excellence in technology education.

Expected Outcomes

1. Enhanced Academic Credentials: SKD University students will earn certifications recognised by government and industry alike

2. Infrastructure Development: A Centre of Excellence with advanced laboratories will be established on campus

3. National Ranking Improvement: The partnership is expected to strengthen the university's standing in national frameworks including NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework)

4. Regional Talent Pipeline: Creation of a robust pipeline of skilled professionals in AI, Cyber Security, and Data Science for industries across Northern India

5. Faculty Capacity Building: NIELIT's Faculty Development Programmes will upskill SKD University's teaching staff in cutting-edge technologies

Addressing India's Skill Deficit

India's technology sector faces acute shortages of professionals trained in:

- Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

- Cybersecurity and ethical hacking

- Data Science and advanced analytics

- Semiconductor design and manufacturing

- Internet of Things (IoT) development

Distributed partnerships like NIELIT-SKD University help democratise access to such specialised training, reducing urban concentration of high-skilled talent and creating opportunities in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

Government of India's Supportive Ecosystem

NIELIT operates under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), which actively promotes technology skilling across India. This partnership reflects MeitY's commitment to strengthening the country's digital and tech talent infrastructure.

Timeline and Next Steps

- Immediate: Constitution of Joint Coordination Committee

- Next 3 Months: Initiation of Faculty Development Programmes and first batches of certification courses

- First Year: Operational launch of Centre of Excellence with laboratory facilities

- Ongoing: Quarterly reviews and periodic updates to curriculum aligned with industry evolution

About Shri Khushal Das University

Shri Khushal Das (SKD) University, located in Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, is committed to providing quality higher education with a focus on emerging technologies and industry-relevant skill development. The university draws students from across the tri-state region of Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana and has established itself as a growing hub for technology education in Northern India.

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