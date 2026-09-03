NIELIT, Intel India launch Agentic AI skilling programmes for youth across India: MeitY

New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) and Intel India have launched two Agentic AI skilling programmes aimed at expanding access to industry-aligned training and preparing India's workforce for an increasingly AI-driven economy, according to an official release.

The programmes were launched as part of the NIELIT-Intel India Agentic AI Skilling Initiative at a National Leadership Dialogue on “Preparing the Future Workforce for the Agentic AI Era”, organised by NIELIT under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

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The initiative will offer training through two programmes -- Agentic AI for Everyone and Engineering Agentic AI Systems -- with the aim of taking practical Agentic AI learning closer to institutions and learners across the country.

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Agentic AI refers to systems capable of reasoning, planning and executing complex tasks under human oversight. The initiative comes as the skills required across industries evolve with the shift from predictive and generative AI systems towards more capable agentic systems.

The Agentic AI for Everyone programme will introduce learners to workflow automation, AI agents and multi-agent systems, with a focus on productivity, business transformation and intelligent decision-making. It will provide hands-on exposure to designing and governing AI-powered workflows and agentic systems using no-code platforms.

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The Engineering Agentic AI Systems programme will focus on designing, building and deploying AI-powered agentic systems. Learners will receive practical exposure to no-code, low-code and code-based frameworks, covering agent architecture, tool integration, orchestration, memory and deployment.

Speaking at the event, NIELIT Director General Dr Madan Mohan Tripathi said the rapid evolution of AI is creating new opportunities as well as new requirements for education and skilling.

“Our collaboration with Intel India combines NIELIT’s nationwide skilling reach with Intel’s technology expertise and industry perspective, enabling us to take Agentic AI learning closer to institutions and learners across the country,” he said.

Intel Senior Director Shweta Khurana said AI's evolution towards agentic systems and physical intelligence would reshape education, work, jobs and industries, making human readiness increasingly important.

“Investing in AI skills is therefore essential to strengthening economic resilience, expanding opportunity, and reinforcing technological sovereignty,” she said.

The National Leadership Dialogue brought together representatives from government, academia, industry and the skilling ecosystem to discuss emerging skill requirements, industry-aligned curricula, experiential learning, faculty readiness and AI-enabled learning environments.

The initiative is intended to strengthen government-academia-industry collaboration and build a skilled workforce capable of participating in and driving India's next phase of AI-led growth. (ANI)

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