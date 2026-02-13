SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13: Asia's first event management institute, NIEM The Institute of Event Management LLP, a vision crafted by Dr. Hoshi Bhiwandiwalla, successfully hosted the Event Manager of the Year (EMY) Awards - Season 25, celebrating excellence, creativity, and leadership in the event and entertainment industry. The show was conceptualised by Dr. Hoshi Bhiwandiwalla - founder of the institution, meticulously planned by Niti Bengali, Pradnya Chaitanya, Harsh Dangodra, Nageshwar Pathak, Sakshi Thakur, Vihar Matale, and

Dr. Karnaa Upaadhyay, and successfully executed by the 2025 batch students namely Abhishek Panchal, Aditya Sharma, Akshata Dubey, Amit Dhadam, Basundhara Roy, Drashti Thakkar, Heli Parikh, Karan Salvi, Kripi Shah, Krish Chaurasia, Kushal Jadhav, Ritika Manjrekar, Saba Shaikh and Zeiba Shaha, showcasing their professionalism, teamwork, and hands-on expertise in delivering a large-scale industry event.

The prestigious evening was graced by eminent Chief Guests including Mugdha Godse (Actress), Nitish Bhulani (TMKOC fame), Aashin A. Shah (Producer, Sunshine Pictures Ltd.), Aniruddh Madhlani (Founder, Clockwork Events Pvt. Ltd.), and Anishi Sharma (Celebrity Manager & Founder, Tribe Entertainment), who inspired students with their presence and insights. The show was hosted by Mr. Hugo D'Souza.

A major highlight of the night was the Super EMY Awards, won by Rizvi College, Bhavan's College, and Sydenham College, recognising their outstanding performances. The evening also witnessed the teaser launch of "Kerala Story 2", adding a cinematic moment to the celebrations.

Prof. Madhura Patade, Prof Vinita Kathe, Prof. Shallaki Khandare from Cosmopolitan's Valia College; Prof. Siddhesh Sawaant from Bhavan's College, Prof. Ashwin Kataria and Prof. Pratima Patki from Malini Kishor Sanghvi Junior College, Prof. Pranaya Revandkar, Prof. Nayanika Dutta, Prof. Tanvi Upadhyay from Maniben Nanavati Women's College, Prof. Vishaka Patil, Prof. Manoj Sangare from V. G. Vaze College; Prof. Rishabh Desai, Prof. Deepa Yadav, Prof. Sukhvindar Kaur Chadda from Nirmala Memorial Foundation College; Prof. Shweta Dubey from Rizvi College and Prof. Anita Malge, Prof. Rajendra Mali, Prof. (Dr.) Smita Kuntay and Prof. (Dr.) Jharaa Kalra from Sydenham College were felicitated for their valuable contribution to student development, reinforcing NIEM's respect for educators as pillars of success.

Student Awardees were Maheshraj Swamy, Saanchi Srivastava, Rashmita Kharat, Yash Kolvankar, Nidhish Shinde, Dishita Shetty, Harsh Sharma, Aditya Kudle, Siddhi Pacharne, Mrunali Khambe, Uttam Sawant, Hemangi Chavan from Bhavan's College; Jaimin Varma, Niyati Choubal, Yash Desai, Riya Diwakar, Gitanjali Patil, Hriday Bhillare, Snehal Jadhav, Sampada More from Elphinstone College; Anusha Tiwari, Khushi Sharma, Sarvesh Thakwani, Dev Solanki, Aaryan Lahori, Prisha Chinta, Bhumi Tilani, Siddharth Sharma, Jennifer David, Dhanashree Chavan, Diksh Shah, Indravadan Gokhale, Purnav Biswas, Eshan Kukreja from H.R. College; Shravni Salunke, Maitreya Sarpotdar, Kasak Jaiswal, Aryan Sawant from K. J. Somaiya College; Aryan Singh, Priyanka Kanaujia, Ayush Rathod, Krish Ranavade, Niyati Gije, Harsh Singh, Sufiya Babi, Swara Dhale, Riya Yadav, Nishant Nikalje, Shubham Nalavade, Hatim Kapasi from Lala Lajpat Rai College; Shubham Valia, Harsh Parikh, Prince Jain, Manav Shah, Supriya Talapalli, Kapish Patel, Ishita Jain, Aditya Darji, Rishi Khamkar, Abhishek Kamble, Diya Kheradia from L. S. Raheja College; Bhoomi Waghela, Trisha Jaiswal, Kajal Pandey, Mousam Singh, Vinodharshini Rajaram, Latika Pardeshi, Purva Patade, Saniya Sayed from Maniben Nanavati Women's College; Kathleen Lobo, Girish Sain, Pradnya Naik, Sanket Mistry, Tanvi Lanjekar, Shakya Hate, Soham Chougule from M. L. Dahanukar College; Shrey Mewada, Aryan Patil, Ved Patel, Keneel Shah, Aarchi Panchamiya, Sakshi Lakhani, Jay Lalji Rita, Vidhi Savla, Hetvi Kachhadiya, Vivek Ribadiya, Avron Fernandes, Arnav Chajed, Jeeya Gada, Devashree Natekar, Shakshi Vora, Disha Dobariya, Pratham Parmar, Kirtida Chawda, Zobiyah Shaikh, Harsh Baria, Shehzan Shaikh from Nagindas Khandwala College; Taksh Vaviya, Pranav Parashar, Akshat Singhvi, Abdul Samad, Dhiya Shah, Hiyaa Shah, Drishti Bafna, Jash Shah, Moksha Savla, Viraj Agrawal, Meet Patel, Siddharth Singh, from Malini Kishor Sanghvi College; Kuntal Kenia, Manthan Jadhav, Devendra Solanki, Darshan Rane, Govind Maharaj, Ruban Nadar, Archana Jha, Kashmira Shinde from Nirmala Memorial College; Swarni Khedekar, Sahil Zalte, Oza Vrunda, Rajesh Kumar, Vandita Yadav, Paras Panchal, Meet Purani, Krish Rathod, Om Ram, Varun Kurup, Rishabh Singh, Mitesh Bari from Dalmia Lion's College; Tejas Vhatkar, Kaushik Lad, Swara Bhanushali, Tanmay Meher, Atharva Chindarkar, Khushi Dedhia, Supriya Dabhole, Amey Bhatkar, Kaushiki Sawant, Vaishnav Nakhate from R. A. Poddar College; Mohit Bhatia, Akshat Shetty, Atharva Sawant, Dev Sinha, Sumaiya Qureshi, from National College; Ayaan Khan, Almas Shaikh, Jasmine Khan, Md. Aatif Sayed, Cadet Sahil Panjwani, Priti Kinge, Adnan Ansari, Saniya Shaikh, Shimayl Mansuri, Arfa Shaikh, Farhat Shaikh, Rehan Sayed, Shivani Kanojiya, Aksha Shaikh from Rizvi College; Neel Parkar, Sadiq Khan from S N College; Khushi Agarwal, Nandlal Dhanuka from NMIMS; Swapnil Patil, Hasti Doshi, Hardik Babaria, Sakshi Bhatnagar, Nidhi Pednekar, Viraj Panchal, Yash More, Smruti Madiwala, Akshara Rangankar, Ranveersingh Rawat from Sydenham College; Arya Salunke, Smriti Shukla, Aditya Singh, Dhruv Rawal from Thakur College; Sharvari Khochare, Nihira Bhosale, Kimaya Sahasrabudhe, Anisha Nair, from Vaze College; Samruddhi Patil, Alina Kuril from Valia College

The EMY Awards once again reaffirmed NIEM's legacy as Asia's first and pioneering institute in event management education, committed to shaping industry-ready professionals through hands-on training and real-world exposure. With a strong focus on creativity, leadership, and practical learning, NIEM continues to bridge the gap between academics and the evolving event and entertainment industry. Admissions for the 2026 batch are now open for students aspiring to build a successful career in events, weddings, sports, entertainment, and live experiences. For more information and enrollment details, contact

NIEM Mumbai: 9226995214 | NIEM Pune: 7209097575.

The evening concluded with excitement around the much-anticipated "Kerala Story 2", with its powerful teaser leaving the audience intrigued and eager for more. Promising an intense and compelling cinematic experience, the film is set to hit theatres on 27th February. Audiences are encouraged to watch "Kerala Story 2" in cinemas and witness a story that is thought-provoking, bold, and impactful. Special thanks to Pinnacle Events, Connect On and Prasad Photo Vision for their support.

For more information, visit: https://www.niemindia.com/

