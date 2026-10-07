NIF Global Indore Students Earn Spotlight at ‘The Runway’ *During* Lakme Fashion Week × FDCI

VMPL

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 7: It is a moment of immense pride for NIF Global Indore as eight talented Fashion Design students — Vanshika Pipada, Suhani Patwa, Jasdeep Kaur Khanuja, Krishna Joshi, Ishita Sharma, Saloni Patidar, Ashi Mantri and Krishna Lachheta — have been selected to *showcase* at ‘The Runway’, a student-focused fashion platform being held as part of Lakmé Fashion Week × FDCI in New Delhi in October 2026.

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The students have successfully advanced to the Digital Presentation Round, bringing recognition to the creative talent emerging from NIF Global Indore. Their selection marks a significant milestone in their academic journey and reflects the institute’s continued commitment to nurturing young creative minds through practical learning, industry exposure and opportunities to showcase their work on professional platforms.

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The achievement is particularly significant as NIF Global Indore students have also been selected in the past to participate in ‘The Runway’ *show*, giving the institute a growing presence on this prestigious student fashion platform. This continued recognition reflects the importance NIF Global Indore places on providing students with opportunities to take their classroom learning into real-world creative and professional environments.

For the eight selected students, ‘The Runway’ *show* will provide an opportunity to present their creative vision and translate their design concepts into complete fashion collections. The experience will also give them valuable exposure to various aspects of fashion presentation, styling, curation and industry engagement, helping them understand the professional processes involved in taking a collections from concept to presentation.

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At NIF Global Indore, students are encouraged to move beyond conventional classroom learning and develop their creative abilities through live projects, design assignments, practical exercises, portfolio development and industry-oriented experiences. Such opportunities enable students to experiment, innovate and build confidence while developing a deeper understanding of the professional expectations of the fashion and design industry.

Platforms such as ‘The Runway’ *during Lakmé Fashion Week × FDCI* offer students a valuable opportunity to put their skills into practice and experience the discipline and excitement of presenting their work on a professional fashion platform. For aspiring designers, such exposure can become an important part of their journey towards building their creative identity and preparing for the fashion industry.

The students have received valuable guidance and mentorship throughout their preparation from faculty member Nimisha Goel, whose support has helped them refine their design concepts and prepare for this important opportunity.

The selection of Vanshika Pipada, Suhani Patwa, Jasdeep Kaur Khanuja, Krishna Joshi, Ishita Sharma, Saloni Patidar, Ashi Mantri and Krishna Lachheta is a proud moment for the entire NIF Global Indore community. Their achievement reflects the institute’s efforts to create meaningful opportunities for students to explore their creativity, gain industry exposure and experience the professional world of fashion and design.

As the students prepare to take their collections to New Delhi in October 2026, NIF Global Indore looks forward to seeing its young designers represent the institute with creativity, confidence and design excellence.

About NIF Global Indore

NIF Global Indore is one of the largest institutes in the NIF Global family across India and is committed to providing students with industry-oriented education in Fashion, Interior and Design disciplines.

Through practical projects, creative assignments, expert mentorship, industry exposure and opportunities to participate in professional platforms, the institute strives to equip aspiring designers with the skills, confidence, creative perspective and practical experience required to build successful careers in the design industry.

NIF Global Indore continues to provide its students with opportunities to explore their potential, showcase their creativity and take meaningful steps towards becoming the next generation of fashion and design professionals.

Admissions are open. Apply now: https://nifindore.com/enquire-now/

For more details, visit our Hi-Tech Campus at Niranjanpur Square, Dewas Naka, A.B. Road, Indore, M.P. 452010

or Visit the website www.nifindore.com

connect us on [9425904639/8889922112].

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