NIF Global Jaipur: Shaping Tomorrow's Designers with Industry-Ready Skills

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 26: With over 26 years in Jaipur and a 30+ year legacy across India, NIF Global Jaipur continues to shape the future of design education - through relevant programs, real-world exposure, and industry-led mentorship.
ANI
Updated At : 05:22 PM May 26, 2025 IST
VMPL

The institute offers cutting-edge programs in Fashion Design, Interior Design, Retail Management, and Design Management - all closely aligned with industry trends and powered by technology. The curriculum blends creativity with tools, strategy, and structure - preparing students to thrive from classroom to career.

Unmatched Industry Exposure

Students at NIF Global Jaipur get the rare opportunity to participate and showcase at some of the world's most prestigious platforms like London Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week, Lakme Fashion Week, Dubai Fashion Week, etc

From backstage to spotlight, these experiences give students the confidence, feedback, and network that shape their creative journey.

Learn from the Icons

Learning here goes beyond books and theory. Students are mentored by industry legends and celebrity designers who bring real insights into what works - and what doesn't.

Guiding minds include Manish Malhotra, Ashley Rebello, Gauri Khan, Twinkle Khanna, Ananya Pandey, Hemant Trevedi, Monica Khosla, to name a few.

These names not only inspire but equip students with the mindset, discipline, and industry readiness to lead.

Built for Today's Creative World

NIF Global Jaipur's teaching goes hand-in-hand with technology. Students are trained using tools like AutoCAD, SketchUp, Revit, and other digital platforms - ensuring they're fluent in how today's design industry functions.

The programs are practice-driven, with hands-on projects, curated assignments, and real-time feedback - bridging the gap between learning and doing.

Careers That Go Global

NIF Global Jaipur graduates have gone on to work with some of the most respected names in the world, including Adidas, Fabindia, Westside, Hettich, Godrej, Asian Paints, Lifestyle, Levis, and many more.

"We don't just teach design - we build creators who are ready for what's next," says the leadership at NIF Global Jaipur.

Whether it's fashion, interiors, or design-led management - NIF Global Jaipur is where vision turns into vocation.

Explore more at www.nifglobaljaipur.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

