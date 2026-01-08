DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Nifty 50 likely to deliver modest 7.6% returns by end-2026 as valuations remain high: Bernstein

Nifty 50 likely to deliver modest 7.6% returns by end-2026 as valuations remain high: Bernstein

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:20 PM Jan 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): The Nifty 50 index is expected to deliver only around 7.6 per cent returns by the end of 2026 as India enters the year as one of the most expensive equity markets globally, according to a report by Bernstein.

Advertisement

The report said that even after assuming steady earnings growth, returns from Indian equities are likely to remain modest due to high valuations. Bernstein highlighted that while 2025 was a moderate year for earnings, its estimates still point to limited upside for the benchmark index in 2026.

Advertisement

It stated "we reach our Nifty target of 28,100 by the end of 2026 - which is a modest 7.6 per cent returns in the year"

Advertisement

According to the report, assuming a 13.5 per cent earnings compound annual growth rate (CAGR) up to FY28 and applying a 19 times multiple on two-year forward earnings per share (EPS), the Nifty 50 target comes to 28,100. This implies a return of around 7.6/7.5 per cent, which Bernstein described as modest.

Based on this outlook and its focus on absolute returns, the brokerage said it has cut its stance on India to "neutral".

Advertisement

At the end of 2025, with the Nifty at 26,150, the index was trading at 20.4 times one-year forward earnings. Bernstein assumed a 15 per cent EPS growth for 2026/FY27, after adjusting for exceptional items, and 12 per cent growth for the following year.

Based on these assumptions and a 19 times two-year forward P/E, the Nifty target of 28,100 by the end of 2026 implies returns of about 7.6 per cent, much lower than the 11 per cent returns seen in 2025.

Bernstein noted that India is entering 2026 as one of the most expensive markets globally, trading at over 20 times forward price-to-earnings (P/E). This is significantly higher than the average P/E of 15.1 times across 15 key global economies tracked by the firm.

The report added that markets have now entered a phase of heavier valuations, which in the past has rewarded cheaper markets more than expensive ones.

On the downside, the report said risks appear balanced. If EPS growth slows to 8 per cent in each of the next two years and the valuation multiple falls to 18.5 times, the Nifty target could drop to 24,800, implying a 5 per cent decline from current levels. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts