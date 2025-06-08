DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Business / Nifty 500 climbs 3.5% in May, driven by Industrials, Consumer, and Financial Services: Motilal Oswal

Nifty 500 climbs 3.5% in May, driven by Industrials, Consumer, and Financial Services: Motilal Oswal

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:05 AM Jun 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): The Nifty 500 index climbed 3.50 per cent in May, driven by steady gains in Industrials, Consumer Discretionary, and Financial Services sectors, an analysis by the Motilal Oswal observed.

Advertisement

Sectoral indices of FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods) and utilities underperformed, posting slight declines of -0.09 per cent and -0.04 per cent, respectively, as per the analysis.

As per the observation, broader market sentiment remained positive, with the Nifty 50 up 1.71 per cent and the Nifty Midcap 150 surging 6.30 per cent. Smallcap and Microcap indices also registered sharp gains.

Advertisement

Among factor-based indices, Momentum and Quality continued to deliver consistent returns, while Enhanced Value and Low Volatility posted moderate advances.

Government bond indices reflected stability, with modest gains in both 5-year and 10-year G-Sec benchmarks.

Advertisement

As per the market experts and several reports available in the public domain, the latest decision of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to slash the policy interest rate by 50 basis points will significantly benefit sectors such as banking, NBFCs, real estate, and automobiles.

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee on Friday cut the repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.50 per cent (from 6.00 per cent).

This larger-than-expected cut marks the third consecutive reduction in 2025, totalling 100 bps of easing since February.

At the end of the trading on Friday, sectors such as banking and realty saw a major upswing soon after the repo rate revision.

"This big rate cut will impact the margins of the banks and, therefore, bank stocks will be under pressure in the near term. However, the credit growth that this rate cut will hopefully stimulate will compensate for the dip in margins," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited observing the possible impact of the RBI decision.

Except for Media, which was one per cent down on Friday, all other sectoral indices ended higher with metal, auto, and consumer durables jumping over one per cent each. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts