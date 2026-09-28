DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Nifty breaks below 23,000, Sensex tumbles 665 points as oil climbs, expiry volatility looms

Nifty breaks below 23,000, Sensex tumbles 665 points as oil climbs, expiry volatility looms

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:52 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI): Indian equity benchmarks opened lower on Monday, with the Nifty 50 slipping below the crucial 23,000 level as rising crude prices, pressure on the rupee and higher global bond yields weighed on sentiment.

The market is also heading into the month-end expiry of the Nifty and Bank Nifty contracts on Tuesday, adding to expectations of volatility.

Advertisement

At the time of reporting, the Nifty 50 was down 215 points, or 0.93 per cent, at 22,925.50, while the BSE Sensex fell 665.36 points, or 0.90 per cent, to 73,230.38. The Nifty had opened at 23,064.90 and touched an early high of 23,080.25 before slipping to a low of 22,914.10.

Advertisement

Brent crude was trading at USD 106.58 a barrel, up 2.17 per cent, while gold was down 2.09 per cent at USD 4,195.30.

Market expert Ajay Bagga said oil, the US 10-year Treasury yield and the currency would remain key factors for the market this week.

Advertisement

“With oil on the boil, the rupee under pressure and global bond yields rising, Indian markets are facing multiple challenges. With the month-end expiry of the Nifty and Bank Nifty slated for Tuesday, expect volatility,” Bagga said.

He added that domestic money was absorbing foreign selling, but heavy supply from the primary market was limiting the scope for a broader rally.

Hemang Gor, Senior Research Analyst – Derivatives & Technical Research at Axis Direct, said the market's bias remained cautious. “Technically, the bias is neutral-to-cautious, and the undertone stays subdued as long as the index trades below 23,300,” Gor said.

Among sectors, Nifty Private Bank fell 1.02 per cent, PSU Bank 0.95 per cent, Financial Services 0.93 per cent, Metal 0.93 per cent and FMCG 0.89 per cent. Nifty IT was the only sector shown in positive territory, rising 0.05 per cent.

Among Nifty stocks, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, TCS and SBI Life were among the early gainers, while Hindalco, Max Healthcare and Adani Enterprises were among the top losers at the time of reporting.

As Nifty breached the 23,000 mark, market analyst Vipin Dixena said that, “Below that, I would watch 22,800–22,700. On the upside, 23,300 is the first hurdle, followed by 23,500.” (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts