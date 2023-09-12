Nifty hits fresh all-time high

Mumbai, September 12
Equity benchmark indices continued their winning momentum on Tuesday early trade, climbing for the eighth day running, with the Nifty scaling its fresh all-time high level.
A largely firm trend in global markets and fresh foreign fund inflows also added to the positive trend in equities in initial deals.
The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 412.02 points to 67,539.10 in early trade. The Nifty climbed 114 points to 20,110.35 -- its all-time high mark.
Among the Sensex firms, Larsen & Toubro, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, JSW Steel, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Axis Bank and Bharti Airtel were the major gainers.
NTPC, Maruti, Hindustan Unilever and Tata Motors were among the laggards.
