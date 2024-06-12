 Nifty hits fresh all-time high; Sensex climbs 150 points on buying in power, capital goods : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Business
  • Nifty hits fresh all-time high; Sensex climbs 150 points on buying in power, capital goods

Nifty hits fresh all-time high; Sensex climbs 150 points on buying in power, capital goods

Power Grid was biggest gainer on Sensex chart, rising 2.54 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, NTPC

Nifty hits fresh all-time high; Sensex climbs 150 points on buying in power, capital goods

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Mumbai, June 12

Benchmark equity indices ended higher on Wednesday, with the Nifty hitting its fresh record closing level, mainly due to buying in power, capital goods and industrial stocks amid a largely positive trend in global equities.

Besides, a heavy rush on select index-heavyweight counters like HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries boosted investors' sentiment, traders said.

In a highly volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 149.98 points or 0.20 per cent to settle at 76,606.57. During the day, it jumped 593.94 points or 0.77 per cent to 77,050.53. The BSE benchmark is just 28.51 points away from breaching its previous lifetime peak of 77,079.04.

The NSE Nifty went up by 177.1 points or 0.76 per cent to hit its new all-time intra-day high of 23,441.95. It ended at a new closing peak of 23,322.95, up 58.10 points or 0.25 per cent.

Power Grid was the biggest gainer on the Sensex chart, rising 2.54 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, UltraTech Cement, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv and HCL Technologies.

In contrast, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys and Titan were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Shanghai settled in the positive territory, while Tokyo and Hong Kong ended lower.

European markets were trading mostly with gains during the mid-session deals. US markets ended mostly higher on Tuesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.16 per cent to USD 82.87 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 111.04 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark Sensex declined 33.49 points or 0.04 per cent to settle at 76,456.59 on Tuesday. In a volatile trade, the Nifty ended marginally up by 5.65 points or 0.02 per cent at 23,264.85.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mumbai #Sensex


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Sikh man thrashed by 2 youths in Haryana; Raja Warring says 'attack result of hate speech against Punjabis by team Kangana, BJP IT cell'

2
Punjab

Punjab Cabinet rejig on the cards

3
Punjab

Halwara International airport complete, IAF set to give it wings by July

4
J & K

Terror attack in J-K's Kathua; terrorist killed in second attack in 3 days

5
Punjab

Dera Ballan behind AAP’s defeat in Jalandhar: MLAs’ feedback to Bhagwant Mann

6
Punjab

Punjab AAP MLA in judicial custody in money-laundering case ‘getting VIP treatment’ at Patiala hospital for past one month

7
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

8
India

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi named new Army chief

9
Punjab

Manila murders no deterrent for Punjabi financiers’ biz dreams

10
Chandigarh

Zirakpur to host Punjab minister Anmol Gagan Maan’s wedding on June 16

Don't Miss

View All
Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Rs 1 lakh for parking and Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, the money one will have to shell out to watch the thrill in T20 India-Pakistan match in US
Trending

Rs 1 lakh for parking, Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, money one will have to shell out to watch T20 India-Pakistan match in US

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral
Trending

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral
Trending

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain snatchers, video goes viral
Haryana

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain-snatchers, video goes viral

Top News

Fire in Kuwaiti building housing workers kills 35

Several Indians among 40 killed in blaze at Kuwait building

The fire started at kitchen in 6-storey building in Mangaf a...

3 security personnel injured in encounter in J-K’s Doda; suspected terrorist killed in Kathua

Terrorist, CRPF jawan killed in J-K’s Kathua; 6 security personnel injured in Doda encounter

In Doda district, 5 troopers of Rashtriya Rifles and an SPO ...

Water scarcity: Supreme Court slams Delhi government, asks what measures it has taken against tanker mafia in city

Water crisis: Supreme Court pulls up Delhi government for inaction against water tanker mafia

Himachal Pradesh government tells the top court that 137 cus...

Tribal leader Mohan Charan Majhi takes oath as first BJP Chief Minister of Odisha

Tribal leader Mohan Charan Majhi takes oath as first BJP Chief Minister of Odisha

The saffron party stormed to power in Odisha by securing 78 ...

Amritsar man dies fighting for Russian army, family seeks government help to bring back body

Amritsar man dies fighting for Russian army, family comes to know of it months later

The family came to know of the death only a couple of days a...


Cities

View All

Amritsar man dies fighting for Russian army, family seeks government help to bring back body

Amritsar man dies fighting for Russian army, family comes to know of it months later

Drug cartel busted in Amritsar; 3 held with 8-kg heroin, weapon

Two of arms smuggling gang arrested in Amritsar

Paddy sowing begins in Amritsar district

Malaysia Airlines boosts connectivity in India, increases flight frequency from Amritsar to 7 times weekly

SAD fifth at Maluka’s home turf

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Mental health institute in Chandigarh receives bomb threat over email

Mental health institute on Chandigarh's GMCH-32 complex receives bomb threat over email; turns out to be hoax

Chandigarh Police oppose discharge plea filed by former Haryana minister Sandeep Singh in 'molestation' case

BJP objection ignored, Chandigarh MC clears Rs 7 crore revamp of crematorium

Councillors stage walkout as Mayor suspends BJP’s Saurabh Joshi

Zirakpur to host Punjab minister Anmol Gagan Maan’s wedding on June 16

Water scarcity: Supreme Court slams Delhi government, asks what measures it has taken against tanker mafia in city

Water crisis: Supreme Court pulls up Delhi government for inaction against water tanker mafia

NTA to move Supreme Court for transfer of petitions against 'irregularities' in NEET-UG exam from different HCs

Just three much: Power cuts add to ongoing heatwave, water scarcity

AAP govt planned water crisis, claims Delhi BJP chief

Ex-workers found stealing mobile tower equipment from Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan, UP

Stones thrown at Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express near Phagwara

Stones thrown at Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express near Phagwara

Jalandhar MC’s negligence leads to choked sewers

Kulwinder Kaur has no remorse for slapping Kangana Ranaut, says brother

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: BKU members back CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur

NEET aspirants seek re-exam citing flaws

New International airport ready to take off next month

New International airport ready to take off next month

Three masked men loot Rs 15L from bank at village

2 drowned youths yet to be traced

40-year-old man dies in hit-&-run

Gold jewellery, Rs 2 lakh stolen from home

Patiala: Punjab Vigilance Bureau team arrests ASI for accepting bribe

Patiala: Punjab Vigilance Bureau team arrests ASI for accepting bribe

National yogasana coach training programme gets underway in Patiala