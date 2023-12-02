Nifty hits lifetime high

PTI

Mumbai, December 1

Key equity index Nifty hit its lifetime high while Sensex jumped 493 points to close at an 11-week high, driven by favourable macroeconomic data and continuous foreign fund inflows.

Climbs 135 pts to end at 20,268 pts The Nifty climbed 134.75 points to settle at an all-time high of 20,267.90. During the day, it touched its intra-day record high of 20,291.55, up 158.4 points

The BSE Sensex jumped 492.75 points to settle at 67,481.19, the highest closing level since September 18. During the day, it surged 575.89 points to 67,564.33.

Among the Sensex firms, ITC, NTPC, Axis Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints and Tata Steel were the major gainers.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Wipro, Maruti, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank were among the laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 8,147.85 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

