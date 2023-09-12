Nifty scales record 20,000, Sensex regains 67,000 level

PTI

Mumbai, September 11

Benchmark Sensex jumped by 528 points to regain the 67,000 level while Nifty scaled the record 20,000-mark for the first time as robust buying by domestic investors helped equity markets extend the winning run to the seventh straight session on Monday.

7th straight session of gains



The successful G20 Summit and buying in index majors Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank also added to the winning momentum in equities. The BSE Sensex regained the 67,000 level. The benchmark jumped 528.17 points to settle at 67,127.08. During the day, it rallied 573.22 points to 67,172.13.



"Successful achievements recently in space and foreign diplomacy by India has boosted sentiments for Indian stocks generally in an era when the global situation is still shaky," said Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO, HDFC Securities Ltd.

Among the Sensex firms, Axis Bank, Power Grid, Maruti, SBI, Tata Motors, ITC, Nestle and Mahindra & Mahindra were the major gainers.

