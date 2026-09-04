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Home / Business / Nifty, Sensex end higher as Fed rate hike concerns ease, gains capped by profit booking

Nifty, Sensex end higher as Fed rate hike concerns ease, gains capped by profit booking

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ANI
Updated At : 03:52 PM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 (ANI): Indian equity markets ended higher on Friday, with the Nifty 50 gaining 24.25 points, or 0.10 per cent, to close at 23,897.70, while the BSE Sensex rose 362.57 points, or 0.48 per cent, to close at 76,515.43.

Market gains came as concerns over an imminent US Federal Reserve rate hike eased. However, profit booking at higher levels and continued geopolitical tensions in the Middle East limited the upside.

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Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said Indian equities witnessed a relief rally as concerns over an imminent US Fed rate hike eased.

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“However, gains remained capped due to profit booking at higher levels and persistent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East,” Nair said.

He said investors remained focused on the US employment data due later on Friday, while next week's US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data would be important in assessing the interest rate outlook.

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“Consensus expectations of a marginal decline in core inflation for August could strengthen expectations of a pause in Fed rate hikes and help contain bond yield volatility,” Nair said.

On the domestic front, stock- and sector-specific buying remained visible across the broader market, with small-cap indices touching fresh intraday lifetime highs.

“Strong earnings momentum, resilient economic growth, and robust domestic demand continue to underpin investor confidence in the broader market,” he added.

Among sectoral indices on the NSE, Nifty Metal was the biggest gainer, rising 1.27 per cent by closing. Other major indices remained under pressure. Nifty FMCG lost 0.07 per cent, Nifty IT declined 0.50 per cent, Nifty Pharma fell 0.68 per cent, Nifty PSU Bank declined 0.26 per cent and Nifty Realty lost 0.98 per cent.

SBI Life, Tata Steel and HDFC Life were among the top gainers in the Nifty list, while HCL Tech, Maruti, Max Health and Bharti Airtel were among the top losers.

Riyank Arora, Associate Vice President – HNI & Derivatives, Hedged.in, said the market's ability to build on recent gains reflected underlying strength.

“The broader trend remains firmly in the bulls' favour as long as supports hold. Buying into dips in fundamentally strong names, with proper risk controls, remains our preferred approach,” Arora said.

In commodities, Brent crude oil prices continued to remain high and were trading at USD 95 per barrel at the time of reporting. Gold prices on Friday declined marginally by 0.47 per cent and were trading at Rs 1,55,045 per 10 grams for 24 karat, while silver prices were trading at Rs 2,40,890 per kg at the time of filing this report.

Other Asian markets also ended higher on Friday. Japan’s Nikkei225 index gained 1.30 per cent to close at 65,057, Singapore’s Straits Times rose 1.05 per cent to close at 5,801, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 1.73 per cent to 25,656, Taiwan’s weighted index rose 1.49 per cent to 46,551, while South Korea’s KOSPI index gained 1.61 per cent to 6,687. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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