Nigeria-based BUA Group strengthens partnership with Green Power International Pvt. Ltd., becomes its largest customer with new deal for 22 MW plant

VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], January 13: BUA Group, a Nigerian conglomerate with diverse interests, has extended its partnership with Green Power International Pvt. Ltd., a leader in the EPC industry specialising in gas and liquid fuel-based power generation systems, by signing a new 22 MW gas-based power plant project. This agreement positions BUA Group as Green Power's largest customer, with a combined capacity of 42 MW from two projects.

Advertisement

As part of the recently signed deal, Green Power International will install a gas-based power plant at BUA Group's IRS Flour & Pasta expansion projects in Lagos and Port Harcourt, Nigeria. The agreement was officially signed on December 2, 2025, between Ashu Jain, Executive Director of Green Power International, and Abdul Samad Rabiu, Founder & Executive Chairman of BUA Group, in the presence of Rabih Yazbeck, Regional Director of MWM.

Advertisement

BUA Group signed the first deal with Green Power earlier in May 2025 to develop a 20 MW gas-based power plant to ensure an uninterrupted supply of energy to BUA's upcoming Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) production facility in Nigeria. The gas power plant is being developed on a turnkey Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) basis and will play a critical role in powering the core processes of the LNG facility. The plant will be located at the LNG project site in Nigeria and is expected to be operational by early 2026.

For both projects, Green Power International will leverage MWM's advanced gas engine technology and expertise in high-efficiency energy solutions to provide reliable power for BUA Group's operations. MWM, a German-based company, has been a long-standing partner of GPI for over 20 years.

Advertisement

The partnership with Green Power reflects BUA's commitment to environmental protection and positions it as a responsible and forward-looking industry leader. It will reduce the company's dependency on fossil fuels to power its industries and expedite its shift from diesel-based power plants to natural gas, which is a much cleaner alternative. Both projects are aligned with Nigeria's energy transition roadmap and BUA Group's commitment to environmental protection and building a sustainable future.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)