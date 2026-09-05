Niharika Singhania Shines at Brussels Stephex Masters With Clear 1.45m Round, Secures Sixth Place in CSI2* Grand Prix

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5: In a sport where male athletes historically dominate, 19-year-old Indian equestrian Niharika Singhania is proving that vision and skill transcend traditional boundaries. Cementing her status as one of India's most extraordinary sportswomen, Niharika - who added two major International accolades to her record last year - delivered a stellar performance at the prestigious Brussels Stephex Masters in Belgium on 29 August 2026. Competing against a strong international field, the 19-year-old produced an impressive clear first round over the demanding 1.45m course with her Asian Games partner First To Cash Out to earn a place in the jump-off. Completing the jump-off in 43.65 seconds with eight faults to take a sixth-place finish.

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Niharika’s exceptional consistency earned her a coveted selection for this year’s Asian Games team - a landmark milestone for the young athlete - before her competitive show-jumping category was unfortunately dropped prior to the Games. Undeterred by the administrative decision, Niharika continues to let her performances speak. She is the youngest and only woman in India’s four-member show jumping team and that makes her journey more about the visibility of women in sport where access to horses, international competition and sustained training is demanding. Niharika has spoken openly about wanting to inspire younger girls to take up the sport and compete at the highest level.

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Speaking on her performance, Niharika Singhania said, “Honestly, I think it’s something I can be really proud of my team and myself for. To have this kind of result in a 2* Grand Prix, and especially in Brussels, which is such a prestigious venue, is a dream. Cash is just such an incredible horse, and I’m so grateful to have him as my partner. More than anything, it’s just an extremely satisfying feeling for me to be able to put the Indian flag up there in the rankings in such a European-dominated field at this level.”

Niharika’s performance in Brussels also brings into sharp focus the question of how India identifies, supports and develops its leading equestrian athletes for major international competitions. The Brussels Stephex Masters is one of Europe’s important international show-jumping events, attracting riders and horses from across the world. Producing a clear round at 1.45m and finishing sixth in a CSI2* Grand Prix represents a significant level of international performance for a 19-year-old Indian athlete.

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Yashaan Khambatta, Coach of Niharika Singhania, said, “Niharika’s stellar performance and finish in the 1.45m CSI2* Grand Prix at Brussels Stephex Masters is a very significant result for a 19-year-old Indian rider. The clear first round demonstrates both her ability and her growing confidence with First To Cash Out. What is particularly encouraging is how quickly she has developed this partnership and adapted to the demands of international competition. Stephex Masters has reinforced our belief in her potential. Our focus now is on building consistency, gaining more international experience & Victory for the tricolour.”

Niharika’s stellar performance is not merely a result on a scoreboard. It is evidence of the potential of India’s young equestrian talent and a reminder of why promising athletes must be given every opportunity to compete, develop and represent the country at the highest level.

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