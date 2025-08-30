PNN

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 30: The air was filled with a beautiful blend of celebration and compassion as Nikhil M Ruparel and Preeti B Choksi's NGO 'Joining Hands' marked its 25th Annual Initiative. The special evening, which featured a lively Ganapati celebration and a soulful Mata Ki Chowki, was a true testament to a quarter-century of dedicated service to underprivileged students and specially-abled individuals. More than just a festive gathering, it was a powerful reminder of how community and kindness can create lasting change.

The event's highlight was the distribution of essential stationery, a crucial step in ensuring that every child has a chance to learn and grow. The spirit of giving was truly inspiring. Actress Poonam Pandey generously donated wheelchairs, offering greater mobility and independence to specially-abled individuals. In another heartfelt gesture, Rajeev Mehta and Anang Desai aka Praful and Babuji from 'Khichdi', distributed stationery, directly putting tools for education into the hands of students in need.

Advertisement

The ceremony was graced by a distinguished group of guests, including politician Asif Zakaria and the entertainment industry also came out in full force to support the cause. The crowd was delighted to see familiar faces like Kalyug fame Smiliee Suri, Kyunki Saas Kabhi Bahu Thi actress Lucky Mehta, Bigg Boss fame Hema Sharma, noted TV star Rajev Paul with his partner Chandni and Gargi Kundu of the reality show 'Society'.

Advertisement

The 25th Annual Initiative was more than just a celebration; it was a testament to the power of coming together to make a difference. It was a beautiful reminder that when hearts join hands, positive change is always possible.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)