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Home / Business / Nikhil M Ruparel Mumbai Youth Congress Holds Green Diwali &amp; Electoral Roll Awareness Drive at Santacruz East

Nikhil M Ruparel Mumbai Youth Congress Holds Green Diwali & Electoral Roll Awareness Drive at Santacruz East

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PTI
Updated At : 11:51 AM Nov 09, 2026 IST
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Santacruz (East), Mumbai | 7th November, Saturday: Mumbai Youth Congress North Central District, under the leadership of its President Nikhil M Ruparel, organized a Public Awareness Programme on Green Diwali and Electoral Roll Awareness outside Santacruz East Railway Station.

The programme had two main objectives — to promote an environment-friendly Diwali and to alert citizens about their names being deleted from the voters list.

The programme was held in presence of District President Arshad Aazmi and Preeti Choksi, Mahila Congress.

During the drive, Youth Congress workers wore face masks as a symbolic message against air pollution. They appealed to commuters and local residents to celebrate a Green Diwali by avoiding firecrackers, reducing pollution, and protecting the health of children, elderly people, and patients.

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Along with the Green Diwali campaign, the team also conducted an Electoral Roll Awareness drive. Workers informed the public that names of many genuine voters have been deleted from the voters list without their knowledge.

Speaking on the occasion, Nikhil M Ruparel said, “Many voters do not even know that their names have been removed from the list. If they do not check in time, they will not be able to vote on election day. Our aim is to make every citizen aware and help them verify their names.”

He urged all citizens to check their names in the voters list immediately and if their name is missing, to get it re-added through the proper process before the elections.

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The programme received a positive response from commuters, shopkeepers, and local residents at Santacruz East Railway Station. Many people stopped, interacted with the workers, and took information about how to check their voter details.

A large number of Youth Congress workers, office bearers, and local supporters participated in the awareness drive and made it successful.

The event concluded with a message: “Wear a Mask, Say No to Crackers, Celebrate Green Diwali — And Check Your Name in the Voters List.”

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(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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