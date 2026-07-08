Nilkamal Homes Launches Its 80th Flagship Store In India, Targets 100+ Stores by FY27

NewsVoir

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8: Nilkamal Homes, the premium furniture retail brand from Nilkamal, has launched its flagship store in Thane, marking a significant milestone as the brand's 80th store in India. The launch reflects Nilkamal Homes' rapid expansion across metro cities and Tier I markets through a robust mix of both company and franchisee stores. As part of its growth strategy, the brand plans to expand to 100 stores by the end of 2026, further strengthening its retail presence across the country.

Advertisement

Spread across 15,500 sq. ft., the flagship store is located at Building No. 778/C, Survey No. 185/1/A, Chamunda Complex, Kasheli, Maharashtra, 421302. The store brings alive the House of Nilkamal concept, offering an immersive retail experience with an extensive portfolio of well-made furniture, mattresses, home decor, furnishings and accessories. Designed as a one-stop destination for every home, the store reflects Nilkamal Homes' vision of making premium furniture shopping more inspiring, convenient and comprehensive.

Advertisement

The flagship store showcases an extensive portfolio of well-made living room, bedroom, dining and home office furniture, complemented by mattresses, home decor, furnishings, rugs and modular storage solutions. Thoughtfully curated room settings offer customers inspiration while showcasing a wide variety of styles, materials and finishes to suit diverse homes and lifestyles.

Leveraging Nilkamal's manufacturing capabilities, Nilkamal Homes offers a unique offering, The Create+ Collection--a modular furniture range that allows customers to customise sofas, beds and dining furniture to suit their individual preferences. With an extensive choice of designs, materials and finishes, the collection offers the flexibility of customised furniture without the extended waiting periods traditionally associated with made-to-order products.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Parekh, President - Nilkamal Homes said, "The launch of our 80th store in India is a milestone moment as we journey towards crossing 100. We are creating destinations that bring together a complete range of well-made furniture and home solutions, giving customers convenience and the ability to customise products to suit their homes. As we continue expanding across the country, our focus remains on delivering well-made products, exceptional retail experiences and the trusted quality that Nilkamal is known for."

About Nilkamal Homes

Part of the legendary Nilkamal Limited group, Nilkamal Homes is a leader in the Indian home decor and furniture market. Known for their well-made furniture and decor, the brand operates 70+ stores across India, dedicated to redefining modern living for the Indian family.

For more details, please visit www.nilkamalhomes.com

Follow on Instagram www.instagram.com/nilkamalhomes

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)