Nimbus IT Solutions Launches Property Search Engine PropertyKiKhoj.com on 22nd April 2026

SMPL

Advertisement

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 2: Nimbus IT Solutions has officially announced the launch of PropertyKiKhoj.com, a property search engine platform developed to make property discovery faster, easier, and more transparent for buyers and investors across India. The platform was officially launched on 22nd April 2026.

Advertisement

The newly launched PropertyKiKhoj.com aims to create a centralized digital marketplace where users can search for residential, commercial, and investment properties including apartments, farmhouses, villas, and plots from developers, brokers, and property owners. The platform enables users to explore multiple property options, compare listings, and connect directly with sellers and agents.

Advertisement

With the rapid growth of digital real estate platforms in India, PropertyKiKhoj.com is designed to simplify the property search process by offering verified listings, advanced filters, and a user-friendly interface that helps buyers find the right property based on their location, budget, and preferences.

Founder's Statement

Advertisement

Speaking on the launch, Sandeep Kumar Prasad, Director and Founder of Nimbus IT Solutions, said:

"The real estate sector in India is rapidly moving towards digital platforms. With PropertyKiKhoj.com, our goal is to create a powerful property search engine that connects buyers, sellers, and developers on a single platform. We want to simplify the property discovery process and provide a transparent and efficient experience for everyone involved in the real estate ecosystem."

Key Features of PropertyKiKhoj.com

The platform offers several features designed to improve property search and lead generation for real estate professionals:

- Easy property search by city, location, budget, and property type

- Listings from developers, real estate agents, and property owners

- Property options including apartments, villas, farmhouses, and plots

- Advanced filtering for faster and more accurate property discovery

- Lead generation opportunities for builders and real estate brokers

- A simple and user-friendly interface for seamless browsing

Through this platform, developers and agents can showcase their projects to a wider audience while buyers can explore multiple verified property options in one place.

About Nimbus IT Solutions

Nimbus IT Solutions, a division of Nimbus Adcom Private Limited, is a technology and digital communication solutions provider based in India. Established in 2006, the company has been serving businesses for over 20 years, helping organizations adopt digital technologies to improve communication, marketing, and customer engagement.

With 20,000+ satisfied customers, the company offers a wide range of services including:

- Bulk SMS Solutions

- WhatsApp Business Solutions

- RCS Messaging

- Voice Call Services / OBD (Outbound Dialer)

- Email Marketing Solutions

- Website Design & Development

- Cloud Telephony Services

- Digital Marketing Solutions

By continuously building innovative digital platforms and communication technologies, Nimbus IT Solutions aims to empower businesses with scalable solutions that drive growth and enhance customer engagement.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)