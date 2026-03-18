Nimida Group earns Great Place to Work® Certification

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 18: Nimida Group, a purpose-driven enterprise building impactful businesses across the consumer, retail, farming, investments and sports sectors, has been officially certified as a Great Place to Work®, marking an important milestone in the company's journey of building a people-first organization. The recognition reflects Nimida Group's continued commitment to fostering a workplace culture rooted in trust, collaboration and growth.

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The certification is based entirely on employee feedback and participation, reflecting the strength of the organisation's culture and employee engagement. As per the results, 91% of employees affirmed that Nimida Group is truly a Great Place to Work, while the company recorded 86% positive responses across all survey statements and an 86% average score across the Great Place to Work Trust Model, highlighting the strong sense of pride, trust and belonging shared across teams.

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Commenting on the achievement, Gaurav Manchanda, Founder, Nimida Group, said: "This recognition is truly about our people. At Nimida Group, we believe that strong organisations are built on trust, shared purpose, and the collective energy of passionate teams. The Great Place to Work® certification reaffirms our commitment to creating an environment where people feel valued, empowered, and inspired to grow while building businesses that create meaningful impact."

As Nimida Group continues to expand its portfolio of purpose-driven ventures, this certification highlights the organisation's focus on nurturing a culture that values collaboration, ownership, and innovation. The company remains committed to empowering its teams and building a workplace where individuals thrive while contributing to a larger shared vision.

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About Nimida Group

Headquartered in Bengaluru, the Nimida Group derives its name from the Sanskrit word Nimitta, meaning "cause for good." Established in 2020, the group operates across retail, consumer goods, farming and sports, with a vision to enable better choices and create sustainable value. Its businesses include The Organic World, WellBe Foods, Osh Homecare Solutions, Nimida Capital, Nimida Sports and Happy Harvest Farms.

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