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Home / Business / Nine FTAs to boost exports, livelihoods in West Bengal: Piyush Goyal

Nine FTAs to boost exports, livelihoods in West Bengal: Piyush Goyal

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ANI
Updated At : 07:33 PM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday said West Bengal stands to benefit significantly from the nine Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), saying the trade pacts would expand opportunities for key sectors in the state and support livelihoods.

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In a post on X, Goyal said, "West Bengal stands to gain significantly from the 9 landmark Free Trade Agreements concluded under PM Narendra Modi ji."

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He said the agreements would provide "enhanced market access" for tea growers, fisherfolk, artisans engaged in traditional handicrafts, as well as the state's youth and women.

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According to the minister, the FTAs will "drive higher production, boost exports, and generate sustainable livelihoods, furthering the vision of Viksit Bharat."

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, India has concluded nine Free Trade Agreements over the past three to three-and-a-half years, covering 38 developed economies as part of its strategy to expand export opportunities and deepen global trade engagement. The government has said these agreements are aimed at expanding market access, facilitating trade, enabling the movement of talent and attracting investments into the country.

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The Commerce Ministry has also said the recently concluded agreements complement India's growth strategy by improving access to overseas markets while strengthening the country's position in global value chains.

The Centre has consistently maintained that its FTA strategy is intended to boost exports, attract investment, support manufacturing and create employment opportunities across sectors while strengthening India's integration with the global economy. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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