Nine Malls, Two Hotels, 350+ Brands: SMARR Realty’s Journey From Building Malls to Building Destinations

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 12: A mall was once primarily a place to shop. Today, the experience goes beyond the stores within it, with people looking for places to dine, unwind, be entertained, work, stay and spend time with family and friends. It is this shift in the way people experience commercial spaces that makes SMARR Realty’s journey particularly noteworthy.

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With 40 years of legacy, SMARR Realty has moved beyond creating individual retail and commercial developments to shaping destinations that bring together different aspects of urban life. Its portfolio spans more than 3.5 million sq. ft. of developed commercial, retail, hotel and office space, with its nine malls recording over 90% occupancy. Its hospitality portfolio, including Crowne Plaza, Rohini and Holiday Inn, Sector 90, Gurugram, further adds to this mix, alongside an ecosystem of more than 350 national and international brands.

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But beyond the numbers, SMARR Realty’s story is about how spaces built for commerce can evolve into destinations people choose to experience, revisit and remember.

The Foundation: SMARR Realty Building Retail Destinations in Delhi NCR

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This thinking began taking shape in SMARR Realty’s early developments across Delhi NCR, particularly in Rohini. The focus was simple: create commercial spaces that were accessible, practical, and relevant to the needs of the people around them.

Crown Heights, spread across nearly 2.75 lakh sq. ft. from the ground to the eighth floor, brought together offices, a car showroom, a gym and a mix of national and international brands. The direct access of this development from Crowne Plaza, Rohini and its nearness to Rithala Metro Station have further enhanced the development with a blend of retail, commercial and hospitality aspects.

Furthermore, the same focus on accessibility and convenience was seen at Vikas Surya Shopping Mall at Deepali Chowk, where there was 2 lakh square feet of organized retail space over four floors, along with other modern facilities like proper parking.

At Ring Road Mall in Mangalam Place, the scale grew further with around 2.5 lakh sq. ft. of centralised air-conditioned retail space positioned along the Outer Ring Road.

Combined, they show an early recognition that the significance of a business location does not simply depend on its offerings, but also on its accessibility, usability and incorporation into people’s daily routines.

From Shopping Centre to Experience-led Destination

As the portfolio expanded, so did the understanding of what could make a commercial destination relevant beyond shopping. City Centre, Rohini, brought greater scale to this approach, combining a prominent West Delhi location with nearly 4 lakh sq. ft. of organised retail and a diverse mix of national and international brands.

With Sapphire Ninety in Gurugram, the proposition moved further towards experience, bringing together retail, curated dining, fitness, gaming and cinema. Collectively, these trends point to a change in perspective: the destination is not just about the quantity of retail facilities, but more so about providing a range of experiences. The more reasons people have to visit, the more naturally a commercial space can become part of their everyday lives.

SMARR Vista Square: Bringing an Entire Ecosystem Under One Roof

This approach finds a clear expression at SMARR Vista Square in Sector 82A, Gurugram, the first centralised air-conditioned mall in New Gurgaon. Spread across approximately 4 lakh sq. ft. of GLA, it brings together everyday and lifestyle needs under one roof. With Eatree food court, BLAAZE entertainment zone and a three-screen Devgn Cinex, the proposition extends well beyond retail, where shopping can be one part of a larger experience, rather than the sole reason to visit.

Hospitality as an Extension of the Destination Philosophy

Hospitality adds another dimension to SMARR Realty’s destination-led approach. At Crowne Plaza, Rohini, the five-star property brings together 183 rooms, expansive banquet spaces, dining and social venues within nearly 3 lakh sq. ft. In Gurugram, Holiday Inn, Sector 90 extends that proposition further, with 259 rooms and suites positioned alongside retail, a four-screen multiplex and entertainment zone. In both cases, hospitality is part of a larger environment where people can stay, meet, dine, celebrate and experience more within the same destination.

Location as a Business Advantage

Throughout this journey, location and brand mix have played an equally important role. From Rithala Metro and Mangalam Place to the Outer Ring Road and key Gurugram sectors, the project offers accessibility, visibility and connectivity to established catchments. This strategic foundation is complemented by a diverse mix of more than 350 national and international brands, giving each destination its own commercial character while creating an environment where retailers and consumers can both find value.

Today, SMARR Realty’s journey across Delhi NCR reflects a broader understanding of what commercial real estate can become when it is planned around how people actually live, work, and spend their time. Across more than 3.5 million sq. ft. of developed space, the focus has extended beyond creating larger spaces or adding more offerings. It is about bringing together retail, hospitality, dining, entertainment, and everyday convenience in places people can access, experience, and return to. Hence, “Maximum Lifestyle Under One Roof” is not just a philosophy, but the idea that brings SMARR’s journey from malls to destinations together.

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