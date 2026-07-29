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Home / Business / Nine more Indian Government officials head to Japan as JICA renews flagship Human Resource Development JDS scholarship for third year

Nine more Indian Government officials head to Japan as JICA renews flagship Human Resource Development JDS scholarship for third year

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ANI
Updated At : 06:53 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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VMPL

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New Delhi [India], July 29: The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has signed the Grant Agreement with the Government of India to fund the third cohort of "The Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship (JDS)", reaffirming Japan's long-term investment in the officials who will shape India's policy landscape in the decades ahead. The agreement, valued at approximately INR 14 crores (JPY 250 million), will sponsor 9 Indian government officials to undertake fully funded two-year master's program at some of Japan's most prestigious universities.

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First introduced in India in 2024, the JDS has quickly become a signature strand of the India-Japan partnership. The scholarship identifies serving officers working in domains central to India's development agenda and places them in graduate program tailored to public policy, engineering, and international cooperation. Overall, nine officers are chosen each year over the four-year span of the initiative - a deliberate design that builds, batch by batch, a growing community of Japan-trained administrators within the Indian government.

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Post-completion, the officials return to their posts equipped not only with advanced academic training but with firsthand insight into Japanese governance, institutions, and industry. This expertise can be channeled directly into policy reform, flagship development projects, and the expanding portfolio of India-Japan joint initiatives. In this way, each cohort strengthens both India's administrative capacity and the working relationship between the two governments.

The capacity building program is now entering a phase of visible momentum. The inaugural batch, which arrived in Japan in mid-2025, is midway through its studies, and the second batch takes up admissions this year. Applications for the third cohort will open in mid-2026, with selected scholars beginning their program in mid-2027.

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Host institutions include:

* Graduate School of Public Policy, The University of Tokyo

* Graduate School of Engineering, The University of Tokyo

* Graduate School of Asia-Pacific Studies, Waseda University

* Graduate School of International and Public Policy, Hitotsubashi University

* Graduate School of International Cooperation Studies, Kobe University

Mr. TAKEUCHI Takuro, Chief Representative, JICA India, said: "When the Prime Ministers of India and Japan spoke of bolstering India-Japan people-to-people exchange furthermore, this is exactly the kind of exchange they had in mind. It has been rewarding to watch our first JDS scholars settle into campuses across Japan, and I am confident this third batch will carry that momentum forward. To India's brightest

young officials, my message is simple: this scholarship is your gateway to Japan, and your training ground for building a Viksit Bharat. I encourage you to apply."

The Grant Agreement was signed by Mr. Baldeo Purushartha, Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Government of India, and Mr. TAKEUCHI Takuro, Chief Representative, JICA India, in New Delhi.

With human capital now firmly established as a pillar of the bilateral relationship, the JDS stands as a working example of how India and Japan are converting shared vision into shared capability.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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