Nine of top-10 firms add Rs 1.88 lakh-crore in M-cap; ITC biggest gainer

New Delhi, February 5
Nine of the 10 most valued firms together added Rs 1.88 lakh crore in market valuation last week, with ITC emerging as the biggest gainer.
The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 1,510.98 points or 2.54 per cent last week.
Barring Reliance Industries Limited, rest nine firms including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Infosys and ICICI Bank were the gainers from the top-10 list.
The combined market valuation gain of the nine firms was at Rs 1,88,366.69 crore.
The market valuation of ITC rallied Rs 43,321.81 crore to reach Rs 4,72,353.27 crore.
Infosys added Rs 34,043.38 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 6,72,935.25 crore.
ICICI Bank’s market valuation jumped Rs 32,239.66 crore to Rs 6,02,749 crore and that of TCS zoomed Rs 26,143.92 crore to Rs 12,74,026.80 crore.
The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank advanced Rs 23,900.84 crore to Rs 9,25,188.45 crore and that of Bharti Airtel climbed Rs 10,432.23 crore to Rs 4,42,015.45 crore.
The valuation of Hindustan Unilever went up by Rs 7,988.61 crore to Rs 6,21,678.35 crore and that of HDFC gained Rs 6,503.28 crore to Rs 4,92,313.07 crore.
State Bank of India’s mcap climbed Rs 3,792.96 crore to Rs 4,85,900.49 crore.
However, the mcap of Reliance Industries declined by Rs 5,885.97 crore to Rs 15,75,715.14 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued domestic company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, HDFC, State Bank of India, ITC and Bharti Airtel.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Former Pakistan President Gen Pervez Musharraf passes away in Dubai
The former military ruler had left Pakistan in March 2016 fo...
Pervez Musharraf: Pakistan's last military ruler and the architect of Kargil War
After his failed misadventure in Kargil, Musharraf deposed t...
US downs Chinese surveillance balloon, China threatens repercussions
Military shoots down the surveillance balloon in Atlantic Oc...
FIR against former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli for assaulting wife
The incident took place on Friday when Kambli reached his fl...
Centre likely to hike dearness allowance by 4 per cent to 42 per cent
Dearness allowance for employees and pensioners are worked o...