Nine Years, One Focus: Dinto Solar Builds HJT Momentum from Lab to Global Markets

BEIJING, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nine years ago, when heterojunction (HJT) solar technology was far from mainstream commercialization, Dinto Solar made a long-term commitment to it. As the company approaches its ninth anniversary on September 5, that conviction has grown into integrated R&D and manufacturing capabilities, a planned 15 GW HJT footprint in China and deployments across more than 30 countries.

Founded in 2017 through the Central Research Institute of State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC), Dinto Solar had invested over US$59 million (RMB 400 million) in HJT R&D by the end of 2025—more than 25% of revenue. This sustained investment has produced over 120 patents and made Dinto Solar one of the few manufacturers with proprietary mass-production capabilities for both silver-metallized HJT and copper-metallized HJT (C-HJT) cells and modules.

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Turning laboratory progress into bankable products, however, requires more than higher efficiency. Manufacturers must simultaneously improve yield, reduce cost and secure long-term reliability—a difficult "golden triangle" of HJT industrialization. Dinto Solar has advanced all three through process optimization and manufacturing discipline. Its G12-132 flagship HJT module, one of the industry's few ultra-high-power large-format HJT modules, reaches 760 W and 24.47% efficiency, enabling greater energy yield and stronger lifetime returns for customers.

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That manufacturing strength is also measured in speed. For a 200 MW residential distributed PV project for China Huadian in Shandong, China, Dinto Solar completed technical review, contract signing, volume production and first-batch delivery within one week in 2025.

The technology has since moved beyond the factory floor. Dinto Solar modules have served more than 100 projects across deserts, mountains, agrivoltaics, fishery-PV and commercial and industrial rooftops, validating their reliability under heat, sand, humidity and other demanding conditions.

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Commercial momentum followed. Dinto Solar signed over 2 GW of orders in 2025, up more than 200% year on year. In 2026, it won a bid under China Datang's 1 GW HJT module framework procurement and was shortlisted for POWERCHINA's 3 GW HJT procurement.

Now emerging as a significant HJT player, Dinto Solar is drawing on nine years of industrial experience to advance HJT and perovskite-HJT tandem technologies. Together with value-chain partners, it is working toward cell efficiencies above 30%—carrying its long-term commitment to HJT into the technology's next chapter.

Website: www.dintosolar.com Follow "Dinto Solar" on LinkedIn and Facebook for more heterojunction updates.

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