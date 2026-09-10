Ninja CRISPi, the Viral Glass Air Fryer, Launches in India

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 10: SharkNinja APAC today announced the India launch of the Ninja CRISPi™ Portable Glass Cooking System, bringing one of Ninja’s most talked-about global innovation sensations to Indian homes & kitchens.

Advertisement

CRISPi has built a cult following in international markets by rethinking the familiar air fryer format, clocking thousands of 5-star reviews across countries. Instead of an opaque drawer, the PowerPod sits directly on a non-toxic glass cooking container, allowing users to watch food crisp and brown as it cooks, while also making it super-easy to serve and store in the same container. The India campaign captures that proposition simply: Looks Good. Cooks Better.

Advertisement

Built for India’s evolving kitchen routines, CRISPi is designed for consumers who want the speed and convenience of air frying without losing sight of what is cooking. From everyday snacks to family portions, its glass cooking system brings visibility, versatility and confidence to the countertop.

The launch follows an encouraging pre-order response in India, where the first limited batch sold out within days.

Advertisement

CRISPi is designed for more evenly distributed cooking, with 360-degree air circulation that helps food brown and crisp consistently. The transparent, non-toxic and shock-resistant CleanCrisp™ glass keeps moisture and flavour locked in while keeping the cooking process in view, so users can watch food transform without repeatedly opening the container.

CRISPi comes with two borosilicate glass containers, 1.4L and 3.8L, giving users flexibility across different portions and occasions – whether it is a personal meal for one, or a full family meal. Of its multiple functions, in particular, ReCrisp is designed to bring texture back to food that has already been cooked, making it useful for everything from samosas and pakoras to pizza and leftovers.

Both CleanCrisp™ glass containers are PFAS-free and can be used to cook, serve and store food in the same dish.

“CRISPi is a great example of the kind of innovation Ninja stands for. It takes a familiar category and rethinks it in a way that is genuinely useful, from how it cooks to how consumers can see and interact with their food. We are very excited to bring a product that has already created so much buzz globally now to India, and we believe consumers here will quickly see what makes CRISPi so special” said Mrunmay Mehta, MD & Country Head - India, SharkNinja APAC.

“At Vijay Sales, we always aim to bring innovative technology to Indian homes, and the Ninja CRISPi is a great fit for modern kitchens. we look forward to working together to serve our customers" said Nilesh Gupta, Director-Vijay Sales

About SharkNinja APAC:

SharkNinja APAC refers to the licensed APAC operations for the Shark and Ninja brands. Focused on bringing globally recognised, problem-solving products to local consumers, SharkNinja APAC supports the growth of these brands across the region and is committed to delivering innovation that positively impacts everyday life.

Shark and Ninja products are available across leading online and offline retailers in India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)