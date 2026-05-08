NIPER Raebareli signs MoU with Lofty Laboratories for pharma research, tech commercialisation

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Raebareli, on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Confidential Disclosure Agreement (CDA), and Technology Transfer Agreement with Lofty Laboratories, Hyderabad, to strengthen collaboration in pharmaceutical research, innovation and technology commercialisation.

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According to the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, the agreement aims to foster multidirectional collaboration between academia and industry in pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

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As part of the collaboration, both organisations agreed to adopt an industry-ready technology developed at NIPER-Raebareli for further development and commercialisation. The partnership will also include joint research and development activities in areas of mutual interest.

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Speaking on the occasion, NIPER-Raebareli Director Shubhini A. Saraf, said the MoU and technology transfer agreement would help both institutions complement each other's research programmes through collaborative participation in the Institute's Centre of Excellence on Novel Drug Delivery System (CoE-NDDS).

Saraf also highlighted the significance of technologies being developed at the Centre of Excellence and expressed hope that several more technologies from the institute would be ready for transfer by the end of the year.

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Head of CoE-NDDS, Nihar Ranjan, said commercialisation of the present technology would help reduce the cost of gel-staining agents that are widely used in biology-related research, including studies involving genes, cancer and other nucleic acid-related diseases.

He added that indigenous production of such novel gel-staining agents would contribute substantially towards strengthening India's pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

According to the ministry, the collaboration marks a significant step towards advancing academia-industry partnerships and promoting indigenous innovation in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. (ANI)

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