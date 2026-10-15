NIPS Extends the Spirit of Durga Puja Beyond Pandals Through #APlateFullOfLove

SMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 15: Celebrating the spirit of compassion and togetherness that defines Durga Puja, NIPS Institute of Hotel Management organised #APlateFullOfLove, a community initiative aimed at taking the warmth of the festive season beyond pandals and sharing it with underserved communities.

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As part of the initiative, 20 NIPS students prepared and served traditional Durga Puja bhog to 40 residents of Debangan Old Age Home at its Mukundupur branch. Under the guidance of experienced chefs, including Chef Joseph Uttam Gomes, Chef Pratip and Chef Afaq, the students prepared a traditional festive menu featuring ‘khichuri’, ‘labra’, ‘jhuri alu bhaja’, ‘malpua’, ‘chutney’ and ‘papad’to name some.

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Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Vivek Pathak, Founder Director, NIPS Institute of Hotel Management, said, “At NIPS, we believe that hospitality goes beyond professional skills and technical expertise; it is equally about empathy, compassion and the ability to make people feel valued. Through #APlateFullOfLove, we wanted our students to experience the true spirit of hospitality by sharing the warmth of Durga Puja with the residents of Debangan Old Age Home. We hope this experience encourages them to carry these values into their professional journeys and everyday lives.”

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The initiative offered students an opportunity to apply their culinary skills beyond the classroom while experiencing the importance of teamwork, empathy and community service. From preparing the traditional dishes to serving the residents, the students participated in every stage of the process, gaining practical exposure to the role food plays in bringing people together.

Chef Joseph Uttam Gomes, who guided the students during the preparation, said, “Preparing a traditional festive meal for the community gave our students a valuable opportunity to put their culinary training into practice while understanding the thought and care that go into every meal. Initiatives like these teach students that good food is not just about technique or presentation; it is also about the emotions, memories and connections it creates. Being able to share the spirit of Durga Puja with the residents made this experience especially meaningful.”

For NIPS, #APlateFullOfLove reflects a broader understanding of hospitality that extends beyond professional kitchens and service environments. Rooted in care, generosity and human connection, the initiative highlights how the skills students develop through hospitality education can also create meaningful experiences within the community.

By taking the traditions of Durga Puja to the residents of Debangan Old Age Home, NIPS sought to share the festive spirit through a simple yet meaningful gesture. The initiative reinforced the importance of compassion and social responsibility as integral aspects of hospitality, encouraging students to understand that the true essence of the profession lies not only in preparing and serving food but also in making people feel valued and cared for.

Through #APlateFullOfLove, NIPS highlights the human side of hospitality, demonstrating how a shared meal can become an expression of warmth, dignity and togetherness.

About NIPS Institute of Hotel Management

Established in 1993, NIPS Institute of Hotel Management is a hospitality education institution with campuses in Kolkata, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar and Shillong. The institute offers a range of programmes in hotel management, culinary education and hospitality, with an emphasis on practical training, industry exposure and career development. NIPS aims to equip students with the professional skills and values required to build careers in the evolving hospitality industry.

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