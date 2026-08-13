DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Nirmala Sitharaman meets Indonesian Vice Minister of Finance Juda Agung; Discusses financial sector ties and local currency transactions

Nirmala Sitharaman meets Indonesian Vice Minister of Finance Juda Agung; Discusses financial sector ties and local currency transactions

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:18 AM Aug 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman met Vice Minister of Finance of Indonesia Juda Agung in Jaipur on August 12, discussing key matters related to financial sector development and closer collaboration in international financial services.

Advertisement

The bilateral meeting took place on the sidelines of the BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting, the Ministry of Finance said on X.

Advertisement

During the discussion, Sitharaman highlighted the progress in bilateral relations following high-level diplomatic visits between the two countries.

Advertisement

"Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. @nsitharaman met H.E. Mr. Juda Agung, Vice Minister of Finance of Indonesia, on the sidelines of the BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting in Jaipur, Rajasthan, yesterday," the Ministry of Finance said on X.

"FM Smt. @nsitharaman noted that Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi's State Visit to Indonesia last month has taken the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership into its 'golden era'," the ministry stated.

Advertisement

The leaders focused on administrative and policy mechanisms to boost economic engagement, touching upon specific operational frameworks in financial services and bilateral commerce.

"The two leaders discussed issues related to financial sector development; closer collaboration in international financial services, including knowledge exchange on setting up and running financial centres; the India-Indonesia Economic and Financial Dialogue; stronger trade ties; and local currency transactions," the Ministry noted.

The conversation extended to multilateral engagement and economic coordination among developing economies.

"Both sides agreed that, as two like-minded members of the Global South, India and Indonesia should continue to work closely within multilateral institutions. H.E. Mr. Juda Agung appreciated India's strong economic growth and resilience," the ministry noted.

Addressing broader economic challenges, "Both sides underlined the importance of sustaining growth amid global uncertainties, noting that structural reforms, continued infrastructure investment and Digital Public Infrastructure, are all critical to strengthening macroeconomic stability," the Ministry of Finance noted. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts